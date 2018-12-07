For the first time this season, the Petaluma boys basketball team closed the deal Thursday night, upsetting Windsor’s Jaguars, 51-47, on the first night of Cardinal Newman’s Rose City Tournament.

The win pairs Petaluma with 5-1 tournament host Cardinal Newman in an 8 o’clock game Friday in the Newman gym in Santa Rosa.

After a sluggish start against Windsor, Petaluma’s tenacious defense, gave the Trojans a tenuous second half lead they managed to hold through a frenzied final period.

“Learning how to close out a good team is going to bode well for us in the future,” said Petaluma coach Scott Behrs.

Good shooting kept Petaluma in the game in the first half, until its defense spelled the difference in the final two periods.

It took three players — Kenny Alexander and George Tynes with help from Julian Garrahan — but Petaluma was finally able to put the clamps on Windsor’s 6-foot, 6-inch Christian Jerrigan in the second half.

Jerrigan mauled the Trojans for 14 points in the first half, but scored only eight in the second and was not a factor down the stretch, getting just four points and one basket in the fourth quarter.

Equally important was the defensive hold Petaluma captain Zack Clark put on Windsor’s high-scoring guard Jordan Merical, who not only held the senior to one 3-point basket, but prevented him from working the ball inside to Jerrigan.

With Jerrigan clogging up the middle, Petaluma pretty much had to confine its offensive efforts to the outside, but the Trojans were equal to the task, dropping home six crucial shots from beyond the arc.

Guards Eddie Bermudez (10) and Robbie Isetta (8) led balanced Trojan scoring.

Alexander, who sat out much of the game with foul problems trying to contain Jerrigan, clinched the game for Petaluma in the final two minutes.

With the Trojans leading, 43-40, Alexander battled his way inside for a basket-and-one play and, after a Petaluma stop, fought again inside for a put-back hoop that upped the lead to 48-40.

A Windsor trade of fouls for free throws cut the Trojan margin, but was not enough to change the outcome.

In other tournament games Thursday, Santa Rosa stopped San Marin, 74-53; Redwood ripped Maria Carrillo, 66-39 and Cardinal Newman handled Rancho Cotate, 73-40.

Tonight it is Maria Carrillo against San Marin at 3:30, Rancho Cotate against Windsor at 5, Redwood against Santa Rosa at 6:30 and the Petaluma vs. Cardinal Newman showdown at 8.