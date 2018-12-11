The Petaluma girls basketball team played three close games in the Maria Carrillo Tournament, but managed to win just one of the three.
Analy’s Tigers exploded in the third quarter to defeat the T-Girls, 43-38, Thursday on the first night of the tournament.
Petaluma led 22-16 at the half, but Anlay erupted for 17 points in the third period while holding the T-Girls to seven. Petaluma was never able to catch up.
Sheriene Arikat carried the Petaluma offense with 16 points.
Samantha Davis led Analy with 11 points with Sierra Atkins adding 10.
Petaluma bounced back from the loss with a second-half explosion of its own in a 49-41 win over Maria Carrillo.
Petaluma led at the half just 19-17, but outscored Maria Carrillo 16-5 in the third quarter and then hung on for the win.
Arikat scored 20 in that game, with Kassidy Bacon adding 12.
Petaluma finished the tournament by losing the third-place game to Piner, 56-49, in overtime.
The game was close all the way, with the teams reaching the end of regulation tied, 44-44.
Petaluma scored just five points in the extra period as Piner rallied to claim the victory.
Arikat had another big-game for the T-Girls scoring 23 points. Bacon added 10.