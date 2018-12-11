St. Vincent rebounded from a frustrating overtime loss the previous night to batter winless Anderson Valley, 82-35, on Saturday to capture seventh place in the annual McMillian Tournament in Cloverdale. The Mustangs led from start to finish against the undermanned Panthers, and completely broke it open with a 32-4 onslaught in the third period.
St. Vincent went on a 19-0 scoring binge until Panther Maurio Sanchez dropped in a 2-pointer from the baseline. The neighboring Division VI Panthers have a regular invitation to the McMillian as Cloverdale continues to participate in the small schools Redwood Classic in Boonville.
Led by ball hawking guard Daniel Burleson, the Mustangs applied a suffocating full-court press before intermission, and it led to a whopping 14 turnovers and some easy break-away layup baskets.
Burleson scored 15 of his team leading 25 points before sitting out the entire fourth quarter as coach Scott Himes cleared the bench.
Burleson was part of a hustling St. Vincent back court that poked away loose balls resulting in lead passes ahead of the slower-moving Panther offense.
The much-needed win by the Mustangs broke a seven-game losing skid with the most hurting coming on Friday when they lost to North Central League II foe Rincon Valley Christian, 49-44, in an extra period. St. Vincent led most of the way, only to give up the lead in the late going. The Mustangs were limited to only two points in the overtime stanza.
Prior to the Anderson Valley game, Himes was spotted working with sophomore center Tyler Pease on pivot moves after entry passes into the pivot. The exercise had some impact on the game as Pease took advantage of his height advantage to rim 18 points in his most productive output of the season. A drop step 2-pointer by the 6-foot, 5-inch center produced two points in the third stanza, and got the collective approval of the players on the Mustang bench.
Seven Mustangs scored in the first half, led by lanky Rory Morgan who scored 11 of his 13 points for the game. Morgan has still to break out his outside game, but was extremely effective on follow shots near the rim.
St. Vincent reserves contributed in a big way with plenty of quality minutes, led by A.J. Fetter with eight points. Fetter had the only 3-pointer for the Mustangs on the afternoon. Slashing guard Chase Wallbridge added five points.
Sophomore Iren Perez had nine points for the Panthers who slipped to 0-5 in the young season. Last season, the Panthers went 7-7 in the North Central League III, and knocked off St. Vincent, 47-30, in a similar seventh place contest. They went on to participate in the North Coast Section playoffs in Division VI.
The Mustangs dropped a tournament opening game to host Cloverdale before splitting the final two games.