The Casa Grande boys soccer team battled to a 2-2 tie with Elsie Allen last week.

Edwin Barrios and Danny Egide scored for the Gauchos.

Also last week, Casa lost a 3-0 contest to a very strong Montgomery team.

The Casa Grande junior varsity defeated Elsie Allen, 5-0, with Diego Saabedra scoring three goals and Nico Rahman and Victor Ramierez Mendieta one each.

Goalies Jesus Cuevas and Bryan Gutierrez Briceno combined for the shutout.

The Casa JVs also lost to Montgomery, 3-0.