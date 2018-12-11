Facing some of the best wrestlers in the North Bay, Petaluma High’s varsity finished sixth in San Marin’s Green and Gold Tournament.
Liam O’Neill at 145 pounds and Colton Prieto at 160 led Petaluma efforts with second-place finishes.
Nick Trave at 113 pounds and Connor Pedersen at 145 pounds placed third.
Charles Winter at 120 pounds and Tony Vitali at 170 took fourth. Dominic Butts finished fifth at 132 pounds and Derrick Pomi placed sixth at 170 pounds.
Also competing for Petaluma were Mac Shattuck (2-2), Lukas Bettencourt (1-2), Daxton Hogya (1-2), Mario Zarco (1-2), Jonathan Machado (1-2), David Pacheco, Jack Santos, Dylan Bianchi, Collin Ferrero and Nathan Turner.
Logan Pomi led the Petaluma girls in a tournament at San Leandro High School, taking fifth place in varsity competition.
Brooklyn Shattuck was 1-1 when she had to take an injury default after the quarterfinals.
Amelia Grevin and Carla Maldonado were both undefeated weight-class winners in junior varsity competition.
Adriana Barajas (1-2), Shalynn Baker (2-3) and Fatima Velasquez (0-2) also competed for Petaluma. It was the first tournament for Velasquez.