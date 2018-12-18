Defending champion Montgomery raced to an instant separation from Casa Grande, and the Vikings held on to win the 13th annual Brett Callan Memorial Tournament on Saturday with a hard-earned 58-48 victory.

An eight-point run early in the first period, sparked by tourney MVP Harvey Rouleau, staked the Vikes to a margin they would never relinquish. Rouleau scored eight points in the span of 3 minutes, including a 3-pointer, and a jaw-dropping underhand lay-up that resulted in a three-point play. Montgomery (7-3) kept Casa in its rear-view mirror the rest of the way.

It was the sixth runner-up finish for the Gauchos (6-4) in the history of the respected tournament.

The game was never lopsided as the determined Gauchos remained close enough to make the game competitive all the way. In the end, however, credit has to be given to the well-drilled Montgomery defense that denied Casa any dangerous scoring streaks.

Casa all-tournament selection Garrett Siebels rimmed 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half on a variety of jump shots, but the Gauchos trailed 33-24. Many of the shots by the hosts were out of their comfort zone, pushed by an unrelenting Viking man defense.

Viking coach Zac Tiedeman was constantly along the sideline urging his club to “play a little harder,” and they got the job done defensively thanks to good communication and some strong individual play by Rouleau and all-tourney 6-foot, 3-inch junior Brandan Lucas.

Casa countered with some long range bombing by Scott Nave and the floor leadership of Noah Bailey. Nave connected on four shots from behind the arc. A couple of them were from college distance. He ended the game with 14 points.

Bailey had seven points and three assists for the Gauchos, and he was named to the all-tournament team.

The choice of Rouleau as the Most Valuable Player in the tournament was a no-doubter. He had a game-high 23 points to go along with four assists. His constant verbal communication with teammates led the Viking defense.

If there was a take-away for the Gauchos, it was that they could be a club to be reckoned with in the newly formed Vine Valley Athletic League. Their team defense against three consecutive quality opponents made that statement.

Junior sixth man Rashad Nixon was typical in the defensive scheme of coach Jake Lee with some outstanding face-to-face defense and eight points off the bench. His play against Montgomery earned him typical starters’ minutes.

Other final-day results included Del Campo’s win over Washington, 79-59, in the third-place game. Napa got past Analy, 67-53, and Northgate powered past Windsor, 56-41.

Casa 72, Washington 52

Another heavy dose of Casa Grande defense made the difference in an impressive 72-52 win over the frustrated Washington Eagles in the semifinals. The Gauchos limited Washington to eight points under its season average with its old-style player-to-player defense.

Gaucho coach Lee knew that hot-shooting Jackie Luong would be a difficult cover. The all-tourney selection from last season had 33 points against Analy, and came into the game averaging 23.5 points per contest.

“Pressure is how we play,” noted Lee before the game. “Loung is equally as dangerous from both outside and inside, and we plan to show him a couple of different looks with alternating defenders.”