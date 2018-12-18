s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Casa defense leads Gaucho to second in Callan Tournament

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | December 18, 2018, 12:57PM
| Updated 5 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Defending champion Montgomery raced to an instant separation from Casa Grande, and the Vikings held on to win the 13th annual Brett Callan Memorial Tournament on Saturday with a hard-earned 58-48 victory.

An eight-point run early in the first period, sparked by tourney MVP Harvey Rouleau, staked the Vikes to a margin they would never relinquish. Rouleau scored eight points in the span of 3 minutes, including a 3-pointer, and a jaw-dropping underhand lay-up that resulted in a three-point play. Montgomery (7-3) kept Casa in its rear-view mirror the rest of the way.

It was the sixth runner-up finish for the Gauchos (6-4) in the history of the respected tournament.

The game was never lopsided as the determined Gauchos remained close enough to make the game competitive all the way. In the end, however, credit has to be given to the well-drilled Montgomery defense that denied Casa any dangerous scoring streaks.

Casa all-tournament selection Garrett Siebels rimmed 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half on a variety of jump shots, but the Gauchos trailed 33-24. Many of the shots by the hosts were out of their comfort zone, pushed by an unrelenting Viking man defense.

Viking coach Zac Tiedeman was constantly along the sideline urging his club to “play a little harder,” and they got the job done defensively thanks to good communication and some strong individual play by Rouleau and all-tourney 6-foot, 3-inch junior Brandan Lucas.

Casa countered with some long range bombing by Scott Nave and the floor leadership of Noah Bailey. Nave connected on four shots from behind the arc. A couple of them were from college distance. He ended the game with 14 points.

Bailey had seven points and three assists for the Gauchos, and he was named to the all-tournament team.

The choice of Rouleau as the Most Valuable Player in the tournament was a no-doubter. He had a game-high 23 points to go along with four assists. His constant verbal communication with teammates led the Viking defense.

If there was a take-away for the Gauchos, it was that they could be a club to be reckoned with in the newly formed Vine Valley Athletic League. Their team defense against three consecutive quality opponents made that statement.

Junior sixth man Rashad Nixon was typical in the defensive scheme of coach Jake Lee with some outstanding face-to-face defense and eight points off the bench. His play against Montgomery earned him typical starters’ minutes.

Other final-day results included Del Campo’s win over Washington, 79-59, in the third-place game. Napa got past Analy, 67-53, and Northgate powered past Windsor, 56-41.

Casa 72, Washington 52

Another heavy dose of Casa Grande defense made the difference in an impressive 72-52 win over the frustrated Washington Eagles in the semifinals. The Gauchos limited Washington to eight points under its season average with its old-style player-to-player defense.

Gaucho coach Lee knew that hot-shooting Jackie Luong would be a difficult cover. The all-tourney selection from last season had 33 points against Analy, and came into the game averaging 23.5 points per contest.

“Pressure is how we play,” noted Lee before the game. “Loung is equally as dangerous from both outside and inside, and we plan to show him a couple of different looks with alternating defenders.”

Most Popular Stories
2 apparent heroin overdose deaths in Petaluma in 24 hours
After short stop at interim, John Antonio is just Casa Grande football coach
Where to brunch on raggmunk and pyttipanna in Petaluma
Food fairs this weekend, Griffo makes ‘Top 100 Spirits’ and more
Steep learning curve for Petaluma school board

Lee opened the game by assigning Kevin Cadle to the volume shooter, and it obviously bothered Loung in the first period. Cadle made a pest of himself, and it forced several off-balance shots with a look of frustration.

Nixon came off the bench to apply some alternate pressure on Loung, but the Washington forward still managed three shots from distance, and Casa led comfortably, 27-17, at intermission.

Fans who appreciate old-school basketball with rigid half-court sets and limited trapping enjoyed this one. Casa got good scoring distribution from eight players in the first half, led by Siebels with five and Nixon, who tossed in four.

Both coaches barked out instructions on almost every half-court possession. “Right now we are getting the best shot on each possession,” Lee said.

Washington never was able to close the gap, and the physical pressure took a toll on the poise of the team. A technical foul and a subsequent ejection of another Washington player ended the game on a sour note.

Siebels had a last-quarter surge to lead Casa Grande with 14 points, followed by the steady Bailey with 12.

Loung had 21 points, including five triples, but many of his shots were forced a bit off target. Cadle, Nixon and Taiyo Logan got that job done on the defense end.

Casa 67, Windsor 55

Casa kicked its game up a notch in the second half to ease past Windsor, 67-55, and advance to the championship bracket of the tournament on Thursday. The veteran Gauchos came out aggressively to outscore the tiring Jaguars by 10 points down the stretch, led by the explosive scoring of Siebels.

Siebels rattled in a couple of long-range 3-pointers, and he finished with 12 points in the stanza. Included in his efforts was a driving lay-up that made up for a previous no-call, and it gave Casa Grande a 37-35 lead that held up for the rest of the game.

The Jaguars remained in the hunt during the first half thanks to a steady parade to the foul line where they converted 12 of 13 attempts. The game was tied at 29-29 at intermission.

Casa had its hands full with 6-foot, 4-inch Jaguar center Christian Jernigan, who rolled eight points in the early going with short shots along the baseline. In the second half, however, the Gauchos took most of his mobility and scoring rhythm away by a couple of different looks and blocking out effectively underneath. Jernigan finished with 12 points, and he spent some time on the bench when the tempo accelerated. Jordan Merical led the Jags with 17 points.

Bailey tossed in 13 points for the Gauchos, including nine in the game-clinching second half. Energetic Nave came up a bit gimpy in the third stanza, but he returned in the late going to end the game with six points.

Lee started an all-senior lineup, but he substituted liberally as the game continued. Nixon had some productive minutes to wind up with 10 points.

Siebels had everything going on the offensive end and ended with a game-high 31 points and eight boards for Casa Grande.

Most Popular Stories
After short stop at interim, John Antonio is just Casa Grande football coach
2 apparent heroin overdose deaths in Petaluma in 24 hours
Where to brunch on raggmunk and pyttipanna in Petaluma
Just like Rudolph, kayakers to the rescue
Championships held in Sonoma County for the first time
Food fairs this weekend, Griffo makes ‘Top 100 Spirits’ and more
Steep learning curve for Petaluma school board
Petaluma man shares love of travel