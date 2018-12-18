s
FROM THE CHEAP SEATS: Rick Duarte chosen District Little League Commissioner

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | December 18, 2018, 12:29PM
| Updated 5 hours ago.
Official sport seasons for young athletes fly by, but there always seems to be some organized activity going on at diamonds here in Petaluma. Baseball never ends, and that might explain a few things. Baseball is big in this town.

The high schools and youth baseball teams here can compete with any of their counterparts on the diamond. MaxPreps routinely awards Petaluma baseball teams higher seeds based on records and strength of schedule in North Coast Section ratings.

Casa Grande and Petaluma schedule all comers on the diamond each season, and do more than hold their own. Recent results from the respected Boras Tournament in Sacramento give high marks to both local teams.

Let’s not forget St. Vincent on Keokuk, where the NCS No. 2-rated Mustangs almost ran the table with an undefeated record last season until finally losing later in the Division V playoffs.

The Petaluma Leghorns, made up of local prep baseball players, make it to the American Legion state finals at Yountville almost every season. They won it this year.

It all starts with Little League and travel ball here in town, and there is nobody more active in those programs than Rick Duarte, who has been a fixture in the Petaluma Valley League for 38 years. In addition to coaching the Valley All-Stars each season, Duarte organizes the City Championships prior to All-Star play.

Parents come and go in each of Petaluma’s three Little League programs, but Duarte continues to play a big role in the organization of his own Valley League program, and he continues to follow All-Star play vigorously even after Valley teams have been eliminated.

It is his role in a culture of baseball development for youth that I have gradually come to appreciate.

Later in the fall, there is always travel ball, and Duarte has his prints on that program as well. Duarte was named to the Athletic Edge Hall of Fame in 2015.

Years ago, when the Petaluma Nationals made it to the Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, we motored down in the heat to follow coach Eric Smith and his talented club. One of my first recollections was hearing a familiar voice in the announcer’s booth. It was Duarte, a veteran of Valley Little League playoff and Casa Grande Hifh School basketball announcing, taking his turn at the mic, as he does each year when All-Star play heats up.

Later, Duarte finds his way to Williamsport, Pennsylvania each season to follow the Little League World Series. “I was picked to announce three games as a fill-in this year,” Duarte acknowledged.

Duarte brings with him a no-nonsense coaching style that might be a bit of a change up from the style of parents who coach most of the teams. He insists on positive body language, no matter what the outcome of each play, and that can often be hard for kids who have just temporarily failed. That’s baseball. Success and failure can be fleeting.

Recently Duarte threw his hat in the ring for the elective position of District 35 Little League Commissioner. He was elected by his knowledgeable Little League peers. His duties in the large geographical district began on Oct. 1.

Organizing All-Star Tournaments for all age groups, coordinating budgeting and finding willing hosts will be just a few of his assignments. It’s not an easy task because of the need for venues and volunteers and the vast number of rules that go along with Little League play. Many issues come up in Little League circles, and the commissioner is the last local person to contact with those concerns.

Meeting with team and league representatives before the season begins and organizing a schedule for volunteer umpires at every site will be a part of the job ahead for Duarte, who replaces Don Goodman of Cloverdale, who has held the position for many years.

“We will try to hold our meetings in central locations like Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Healdsburg,” Duarte noted. “Outlying leagues from Fort Bragg, Willits and Petaluma will have to travel.”

Little League is big business, and the administration at Williamsport has already beckoned Duarte again. “They flew me back to Williamsport for a couple of days to meet with other commissioners to discuss organizational goals,” he said.

“I like nothing better than watching Little League All-Star play, especially on the Major level. I really enjoy the game.”

Some might find a few flaws in the most prominent building block to our national pastime. Rick Duarte often responds that Little League must be doing something right. The nonprofit organization is the largest of its kind by far in providing programs for the youth of our country. Most Petaluma fans must agree.

