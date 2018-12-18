Petaluma High’s Trojan soccer team outlasted the tough San Marin Mustangs, 2-1, last week.

The Trojans trailed after a 7th-minute Mustang goal before coming back to win. The Trojans created a fistful of chances, most of which came in a dominant second half highlighted by collective defensive effort.

Persistent midfield play by Trojans captain Elvis Gonzalez, Irving Juarez and Parker Schrock maintained defensive ball control with quick possession passing and repeated counter attacks.

With 8 minutes left in the first half, a long defensive clearance from sophomore William Prokop found a streaking Pablo Cortez down the sideline into the 18-meter box. Junior forward Ryan Duff arrived unmarked at the far post for an easy tap to equalize 1-1.

The Trojans maintained momentum through halftime with strong physical play from midfielders Reidun Christobal, Luis Calito and Sean Schumikowski.

Six minutes into the second half, the Trojans repeated the first-half scoring combination — a Cortez cross found Duff on the back post for the go-ahead goal.

Aggressive goalkeeping by Ethan Ford and exceptional defensive play from David Swanson and Quinn Davis shut down the Mustang attack in the second half.

Duff has found the back of the net three times this season.

The Trojans improved their record to 2-1-2.

Coach Greg Lamanski’s strong defensive format has kept opponents to just three goals during the preseason.

The Trojans will head into the newly formed Vine Valley Athletic League with a young but experienced squad. Returning seniors include Schumikowski, Davis, Sean Devincenzi, Christobal and Carter Gardea. Juniors Duff, Gonzalez, Swanson; sophomores Cortez and Prokop, all starters last season, provide reliable experience.

Balancing out the Trojans are goalkeeper Ford; midfielders Juarez, Calito, Schrock, defender Tony Wilson and freshman forward Gianluca Dimauro round out the team.

Tie and slip for Casa

Wilson Barahoma had a big week for the Casa Grande boys soccer team. He scored Casa’s only goal in a 1-1 tie with Rancho Cotate and came back with a goal in a 3-2 loss to Windsor.

Kevin Lira also scored for Casa against Windsor.

The Casa Grande junior varsity played to a 0-0 standoff against Rancho Cotate, and then defeated Windsor 3-1.

Axel Rodriguez led the win over Windsor with two goals, with Logan Jimenez adding one.

Connor Allan played strong defense for Casa in both games.