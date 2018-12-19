Connor Pedersen won the tough 152-pound weight class to lead Petaluma High efforts in the Bill Martel Tournament at Northgate High School.
Pedersen beat Tucker Lanoue from Vintage, a state-ranked wrestlier in the semifrinals. and came back to beat Casey Cox of San Ramon Valley, 8-2, Cox is a returning state qualifier and currenly ranked No. 29 in the state.
At 160 pounds Colton Prieto also did very well, finishing second. His only two losses on the year have come to the same wrestler from Heritage High School, Cody Prius, who is ranked No.l 32 in the state.
Overall, Petaluma’s seven-man team placed seventh in the 32-team tournament.
Dominic Butts was fourth at 132 pounds, Mac Shattuck sixth at 138 pounds and Liam O’Neill seventh at 145 pounds.
Collin Ferrero at 120 pounds and Tony Vitali at 170 pounds did not place.
The rest of the Trojans competed in the Healdsburg Dual Tournament, winning two matches and losing three. A young group of Trojans had to forfeit weight classes due to the split team.
Lucas Bettencourt led the Trojans, going 5-0 at 130 pounds. Mario Zarco was 4-0 at 160 pounds, Dylan Baltazare 4-1 at 113 pounds and Derrick Pomi 4-1 at 170 pounds.