It seems like the Petaluma High School boys basketball team has been playing catch-up the entire season. The Trojans have an unhappy habit of falling behind early before battling back but never quite catching the opposition.

It happened again Tuesday night when they chased Hayward’s Farmers to the very end before losing 64-51.

The final score was deceptive as the Farmers padded their lead from the foul line in the final minutes.

Petaluma pulled to within two points in the third quarter and was still within catching distance at 48-42 as the fourth period began.

The Trojans just couldn’t take the final gap-closing step.

The Trojans actually played fairly well, shooting strong from the outside in spurts and showing an aggressive, in-your-face defense.

Perhaps they were a bit overly aggressive, putting the Farmers at the charity stripe 35 times. The Farmers hit 20 of those free shots — not impressive, but good enough.

Guard Ronaldo Phillips drove into the heart of the Petaluma defense and was rewarded with 20 of those freebees. He hit 14 and finished with a telling 19 points in the game.

Petaluma took a different scoring route, relying on the outside popping of guards Esteban Bermudez and Robbie Isetta. Bermudez hit four from distance for 19 points and Isetta added 10.

Kenny Alexander, at times a lone Petaluma presence on the backboards, spent much of the evening in the Petaluma gym on the bench burdened by fouls, but he still scored nine points.

Hustling sophomore Eric Perez came running off the bench to add eight.

“The little things add up quickly,” observed Petaluma coach Scott Behrs. “We made too many mistakes with those little things.

“Playing from behind is not an easy way to make a living.”

Petaluma didn’t fall behind until the final basket of the first quarter when a bank-shot 3-pointer beat the buzzer to give Hayward a 19-16 lead.

Until then, Bermudez had the Farmers befuddled with three treys and 11 points.

The game continued close through the second round, with Hayward reaching the break with a slight 33-32 lead.

A seven-point Farmers run late in the third quarter put Petaluma in a catch-up mode and, although the Trojans got close several times, Hayward pulled away late and put the game out of reach on Phillips’ foul-line accuracy.

The Petaluma junior varsity romped to a 65-32 victory in the preliminary game.

Now 3-9 for the season, Petaluma starts with a clean slate Friday night when it hosts Justin-Siena in the first Vine Valley Athletic League basketball game ever played by a Trojan team.

Petaluma stays on its home court Saturday for a non-league game against Novato. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.