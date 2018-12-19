Roseland University Prep reeled off 13 unanswered points at the beginning of the second period, and the Knights ambushed visiting St. Vincent, 59-40, in Santa Rosa on Tuesday.

A 3-pointer at the end of the stanza helped to turn the game around, and the Mustangs never recovered.

The hot-shooting Knights improved to 5-2 for the season as they rushed to a whopping 27-10 scoring advantage in the remaining half. Five shots from outside the 3-point arc and a suffocating full-court press made the difference.

Sophomore center Tyler Pease scored 10 of his game-high 11 points for St. Vincent by taking advantage of some creative entry passes by his teammates in the first half.

Point guard Miguel Bunting continued to battle a foot problem but tossed in 10 points for St. Vincent.

Rory Morgan pulled down eight rebounds for the Mustangs (2-10), but 17 team turnovers were too much to overcome.

It was a non-league game for St. Vincent’s former North Central League II opponent as they have been placed in different divisions this season.

Tough girls loss

Roseland Prep evened the score with the St. Vincent girls with a game-changing baseline shot with four seconds remaining, and the Lady Knights prevailed, 41-39. It was a bitter loss for St. Vincent as the Mustangs had led for nearly the entire game.

It was the third loss by a margin of only two points for the Lady Mustangs, who defeated Roseland in the championship game of the Sutter Tournament in St. Helena earlier.

St. Vincent led by six points at the 2-minute mark, but a couple of rushed shots and another empty possession gave Roseland an opportunity to even the season series between the two rivals at 1-1.

Point guard Alexandra Saisi had another strong effort for St. Vincent with a good floor game and a game-high 16 points. Twelve of her points came in the first half, when the Mustangs broke for the intermission leading 22-16.

St. Vincent was hampered by the continued absence of starting forward Julia Murphy, who suffered a broken collarbone in a non-basketball activity. Murphy is slated to be re-evaluated by her doctor later this month after the placement of a pin to the injured area. There is a chance she may be cleared to play at the beginning of January, when the Mustangs travel to face tough Sonoma Valley on Jan. 4.

Also missing for most of the game was key forward Sully Henry, who was plagued once more by foul troubles. She played less than two minutes in the second half before being called for her fifth personal foul. Henry is a valuable part of the Mustang offense passing to cutters out of the low block position.

Alex Ditizio connected on a couple of shots from distance and Sophia Licata tossed in two baskets to help keep the Mustangs (7-4) in the lead until the final seconds.