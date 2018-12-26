Rapid changes at SV, Casa while Petaluma remains a model of consistency

A coach carousel is not unusual. It happens often on all levels. Be it high school, college or pros, coaches bounce from team to team with somebody’s castaway becoming someone else’s savior.

But what has happened in Petaluma-area football over the past two years is mind boggling.

It began in January two years ago when Trent Herzog was not rehired at Casa Grande. No need to rehash that hurt except to say it was a shock.

Less shocking was Gary Galloway’s departure as St. Vincent head football coach. At one time, Galloway coached all three major sports at St. Vincent and was hugely successful at all three. But he was ready to give up his football job, especially with the popular and highly respected John Antonio waiting to take over the Mustang reins.

That didn’t happen. Antonio was offered the job, briefly accepted, and then stepped aside to concentrate on personal business.

St. Vincent acted quickly to offer the job to Herzog.

That left Casa Grande still without a coach, and the position was filled by Denis Brunk who had, in just two years, rebuilt the Santa Rosa High school program.

All well and good, except, after just two years, Brunk stepped down to concentrate on pursuing his master’s degree, leaving Casa once again coach searching.

The Gauchos didn’t have to look far. By the time Brunk resigned, Antonio, while not actively searching for a head-coaching job, was receptive to the right offer from the right school. That offer came from Casa Grande.

He was named interim coach on the same day Brunk’s resignation was announced. Two week’s later, the interim designation was removed.

Then there is Petaluma High School. Hard to believe, but Rick Krist has now been Petaluma’s head football coach for 18 years. By Trojan standards, he is just getting started. His predecessor, Steve Ellison, held the position for 31 years.

I guess the Trojans didn’t get the memo about changing coaches as often as you change the oil in your car.

A quick recap for those who haven’t been paying attention.

Casa Grande: Trent Herzog out; Denis Brunk in; Denis Brunk out; John Antonio interim; John Antonio permanent.

St. Vincent: Gary Galloway out; John Antonio in; John Antonio out; Trent Herzog in.

Petaluma: Rick Krist — that’s the only name you need.

As we enter 2019, it looks as all three local teams have the man they need. All thee coaches are good men with proven records of not only success, but helping shape good students and good men.

There is no guarantee how the teams will fare under the coaches. All face difficult tasks. Both Krist’s Trojans and Antonio’s Gauchos are now in the tough Vine Valley Athletic League where every week is either a test or a battle for survival.

Herzog’s Mustangs in 2020 will enter the North Bay League where they will be, by far, the smallest school in the conference.

My guess is that, year in, and year out, all three teams will hold their own based solely on solid programs, and contend for titles in the seasons where they have exceptional talent.

The main thing, for right now, is to have stability in the programs. Casa Grande and St. Vincent need only to glance across town to Petaluma for a perfect example.