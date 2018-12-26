For the second straight season, both Casa Grande and Petaluma have been invited to participate in the Boras Baseball Classic.

It will be the third straight appearance for Casa Grande in the prestigious tournament and the second visit for Petaluma.

The tournament brings together 32 of the state’s elite high school teams in two 16-team brackets, one for Southern California and one for the northern part of the state.

Play in the Northern Tournament, which includes Petaluma and Casa, will begin April 15 at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills.

Headlining this year’s tournament field are defending champion Bellarmine Prep from the north and Serra from the south. Competing to knock off the champions are six nationally ranked teams and several league champions. More than 110 players who have already committed to play Division 1 baseball will participate.

There will be three new teams in the Northern Section this year, including last season’s Central Coast Section Division 2 semifinalist Archbishop Mitty of San Jose. Also new this year are Frontier from Bakersfield and Homestead from Cupertino.

In addition to Casa Grande and Petaluma, the North Bay will be represented by Cardinal Newman, featuring two Division 1 college commits in pitcher Sean Flower, who is headed for Nevada, and shortstop Carson Crawford, who has signed to attend California at Berkeley.

Franklin from Elk Grove, the defending Delta League champion, returns, bringing with it outfielder Chase Davis, who has already signed to play for the University of Arizona.

Also back are Davis, Granite Bay, Heritage from Brentwood, Pleasant Valley, St. Mary’s, Tracy, Serra from San Mateo and Oak Ridge from El Dorado Hills.

Casa Grande returns to the tournament after a 20-8 season that included a 12-2 North Bay League championship in Chad Fillinger’s first season as head coach.

The Gauchos are led by Joe Lampe, who has signed to play for Division 1 Davis along with all-league catcher Cameron Downing.

Petaluma returns to this year’s tournament after going 18-9 last season and finishing second in the Sonoma County League.

Petaluma beat Casa Grande in head-to-head competition in last season’s Boras Tournament.

The Trojans feature two of the best young players in Northern California in infielder Garett Lewis and pitcher Gavin Ochoa. Both sophomores were good enough to have standout varsity seasons last spring as freshmen.