The Petaluma High School varsity wrestling team made a successful debut in the Vine Valley Athletic League, defeating Vintage’s Crushers, 62-18, in a dual match on the Petaluma mat.
Petaluma was given enough points for the team win in the lighter weights, accepting forfeits at 106 (Dylan Bianchi), 113 (Nick Trave), 120 (Charlie Winter), 126 (Carlos Calito-Garcia), and 132 (Ddominic Butts) pounds.
Mac Shattuck at 138 pounds, Liam O’Neill (145), Derrick Pomi (182) and Jack Santos (195) were all pin winners.
Colton Prieto (160) won a technical fall at 160 pounds.
In the most exciting match of the evening, Petaluma’s Connor Pedersen won a hard-earned 7-3 decision over Vintage’s Tucker Lanoue at 152 pounds.
Petaluma’s junior varsity, helped by five forfeits, also won easily, defeating the Vintage JVs, 54-12.
There were also two double forfeits and Petaluma forfeited one match to Vintage.
Petaluma’s middleweights led the Trojans on the mat, with Nathan Turner at 138 pounds, Lukas Bettencourt at 145 pounds and David Pacheco at 160 pounds all winning by pin.
The Petaluma girls tied the Vintage girls, 30-30, with Petaluma awarded the win by criteria.
There were five double forfeits and Vintage was awarded forfeit wins in both the 189 and 235-pound weight classes.
On the mat, Petaluma controlled the lightweights, while Vintage countered with two big wins, plus the forfeits in the heavyweights.
Gauchos also win
At Napa High School, Casa Grande also made a successful start to its Vine Valley Athletic League season, defeating the host Grizzlies, 57-21.
The Gauchos received pins from Ryan Naugle at 120 pounds, Jack McGuire at 145 pounds, Ethan Falkenberg at 152 pounds, Haizhi Yang at 182 pounds, Justin Naugle at 195 pounds and Jack Faris at 285 pounds.