An eight-point run to begin the second half turned the game around for Casa Grande as the Gauchos overhauled Sonoma Valley, 61-52, in Casa’s Vine Valley Athletic League basketball home opener on Friday.

The taller Dragons outplayed Casa in the fast-paced early stages, and grabbed a 32-28 advantage at intermission. Tyler Garrett and Jack Boydell combined for 17 points to give Sonoma the lead, and it might have been greater. Several frustrating missed shots close to the basket by Sonoma kept the game within reach for the hosts.

A key hoop in the first half for the Dragons was a put-back 2-pointer by Luke Sundeydiego, who out hustled two stunned Gauchos for the loose ball in the closing seconds.

Sonoma Valley had a strong second period defensively, taking away clean looks at the basket by the Gauchos. The visitors held a 17-11 advantage in the stanza.

Following a short but pointed halftime chalk-talk, the Gauchos returned to the floor after only three minutes before play resumed. Coach Jake Lee’s club came out with a refreshed offensive resolve, and it paid dividends. Forced shots from the outside and 13 careless turnovers were addressed.

“Our halftime didn’t take long,” noted Lee. “We put some P’s on the board with an emphasis on patience. It didn’t take much time. Our patience has been missing recently.”

Casa had only five turnovers in the second half.

Senior forward Scott Nave led the Casa assault with seven points, including a wild off-balance 3-point heave from near mid-court that closed the third stanza. Casa held a 47-41 advantage following its strong comeback.

Five players scored in the balanced Gaucho attack that resulted from controlled half-court sets. It wasn’t a game filled with transition play on either side.

Casa Grande held the advantage for the rest of the way thanks to another long range 3-pointer and steady output of leading scorer Garrett Siebels.

Siebels wound up topping the Gauchos with 20 points, including a twisting up-and-under move earlier in the game. He had a complete game with nine rebounds and three assists. Nave finished with 16 points, including four shots from distance.

Ball-hawking guard Noah Bailey was quiet offensively with only one basketball, but he had a solid floor game and three steals.

Rashad Nixon came off the bench to score eight points, and played a focused level on defense for the Gauchos. Seven of his points came in the turnaround second half.

It was the first league game in the new conference for the Dragons, who slipped to 6-5 for the season. Garrett had 12 points for Sonoma and Riley Phelan added 11. Boydell, the leading scorer (19.9 points per game) on the season for Sonoma, had nine points, all in the first half.

The Dragons are slated to meet Orland in a tournament in Dixon on Thursday.