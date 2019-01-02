There is a lot of ring life left in Petaluma’s Mike Russell’s boxing career after his first loss as a professional.

Russell is already back in training despite a broken hand he suffered in a fight against veteran Alfredo Conteras on Nov. 16 in Sacramento. Judges awared Conteras the victory on a decision, a result Russell’s camp has appealed to the California State Athletic Commission.

“A lot of people had me winning every round,” said Russell. “He only landed two solid punches the whole fight.”

Russell is convinced he won the fight despite breaking his right hand at the start of the fourth round of the six-round fight. It took 10 pins to hold the bones in Russell’s injured hand in place long enough for the bonding to begin.

The former Petaluma High School quarterback said the broken hand was not a factor in the fight.

“I didn’t let it affect me,” he said. “I fought the last three rounds with a broken hand and I still won the fight.”

Disappointed, but not discouraged, Russell said he views the fight as another lesson learned in his development as a professional boxer.

“I learned a lot,” he said. “I know now I have to fight all the way through to the end. I won’t let it go to the judges next time.”

And, if Russell has anything to say about it, there will be a next time.

“I definitely want a rematch,” he said. “I’m already back in the ring working out, although I can’t use my right hand.

“My plan is to fight a tune-up in April or May, even if I have to go to Mexico to fight. Then I want a rematch.

“I’m still aiming to be a world champion.”