I hadn’t realized how great a sports year 2018 was for Petaluma until I reviewed the year in preparation for the traditional Top 10 story list almost every media outlet compiles as a year comes to an end.

You can review what the Argus (read that I) consider the top 10 local sports stories on this page. I would love to hear from you as to whether you agree, disagree or have a different opinion. I’m sure I left out some deserving team or event — I always do.

Overall, 2018 was a very good year for area sports. But in many ways it was only a beginning.

Even in the midst of multiple league championships and some great individual accomplishments, many questions remain and much is left to finish.

Still to be determined is how well the new league alignments will work. The new Vine Valley Athletic League, with Petaluma, Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley lumped with the Napa-area schools has just one fall season’s sample for us to judge by.

Football and the other fall sports went fairly well, with the Sonoma County schools proving to be competitive. No one likes the travel, but it is something we’ll have to learn to live with.

After last year’s dramatic finish and two years of incident-free sportsmanship displayed by both schools, there is no doubt that the Egg Bowl football game between Casa Grande and Petaluma is back to stay.

However, there are football questions to be answered — specifically, how will Casa Grande and St. Vincent fare under their new coaches.

Trent Herzog made a successful beginning, taking St. Vincent to a 6-5 season and into the North Coast Section playoffs in his first year as SV leader. Expectations will be higher this season as the very young Mustangs begin to mature. This will be a final tune-up season before St. Vincent hopefully joins the North Bay League. Will the Mustangs be ready?

Antonio faces an even more daunting task. Casa Grande returns some impressive veterans, but the Gauchos also now play in the VVAL which proved every bit as tough as advertised in its first season of existence.

Almost overlooked in the recent coaching changes and spat of late season excitement, is the fact that Casa Grande hasn’t had a winning season since the legendary 2013 team went 13-1 under Herzog. Can Antonio change that?

There is a great deal of anticipation for the coming of spring and the return of baseball after all three area teams — Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent — won league championships. That is not likely to happen this year since Petaluma and Casa Grande are now in the same league.

All three area teams are not satisfied with league titles. Each has a solid corps of veterans returning and each will be augmented by some exciting young prospects.

The first goal is always to win a league championship, but the truth is that the Trojans, Gauchos and Mustangs all have their eyes and hopes fixed on a deep run (read that championship) in the North Coast Section playoffs.

We’re saying goodbye to a very good local sports year, but hello one that could be even better.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)