The St. Vincent boys basketball team put together its best game of the season last week, defeating Winters, 55-42.
“Great team defense, and execution on offense won the game for us,” said St. Vincent coach Scott Himes.
Miguel Bunting led the Mustangs with his best all-around game of the season, leading all scorers with 18 points. He was 3-for-9 from beyond the arc and 5-of-7 from the free throw line. He also pulled down seven rebounds, made three steals and blocked three shots.
Tyler Pease scored 11 points, hitting 5-of-8 shots, while grabbing six rebounds and blocking two shots.
Jack Dunn added 10 points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the floor.
Rory Morgan hauled in 11 rebounds, dished off three assists and blocked two shots.
St. Vincent is now 3-11 on the season going into a tough non-league contest at home Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against St. Bernard’s.