Lady Gauchos avenge loss to San Marin for successful tournament

Casa Grande rebounded from a disappointing loss in the previous contest with a 40-28 win over San Marin in a battle for third place in the Zircon Division of the West Coast Jamboree at Martinez on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Gauchos avenged an earlier defeat at the hands of the Mustangs and evened their season record at 6-6.

“Our press was more effective today,” said a pleased coach Dan Sack. “To go along with it we hit some shots. Sometimes good defense leads to more comfortable opportunities.”

The Lady Gauchos took over the contest in the middle periods when they outscored the Marin County League entry by a count of 26-13.

Sophomore shooting guard Trinity Merwin had a solid outing for Casa with a game high 15 points while handing out eight assists. Emma Reese continued to shoot well from the outside with nine points from behind the arc. Scrambling guard Sophia Gardea had five steals for the Gauchos.

Reese and teammate Sam Dedrickson were named to the West Coast Jamboree all-tournament team. Dedrickson had another all-around effort on the back end of the press and on the boards with eight rebounds.

“We have been evaluating our pressure defense, and our staff feels that it helps our game,” noted Sack. “Our team should be right in the middle of the Vine Valley Athletic League race when it winds down. We have a favorable schedule against the tougher teams in the second round.”

“Meghan Bendick had some good minutes tonight and in our previous game against Chowchilla,” the veteran coach noted.

San Marin, now 8-6 overall, was paced in scoring by senior center Amanda Simonetti with nine points.

Tough loss

In a semifinal game that was close from start to finish, a fourth-period comeback fell short for Casa in a 33-31 defeat at the hands of Chowchilla. Three consecutive empty possessions in the final minute kept the fast-closing Gauchos from knotting things up.

The Gauchos had one final chance in the last seconds when they intercepted an attempted full court pass by the Tribe, and Sack frantically called time out to set up a play. Merwin had a ball bounce off her leg on a drive to the basket to end things.

Once again, defense kept Casa in the hunt. The Gauchos limited the Tribe to only three points in the second quarter and led 16-14 at intermission.

Chowchilla from the Central Section came out blazing in the third quarter led by 5-foot, 9-inch center Hannah Stockton who had seven points in the stanza. Stockton not only scored well from the low block, but was a pivotal piece in acting as an outlet against the Gaucho full-court press.

Reese kept Casa close with a 3-pointer in the third period, and added a couple more from distance to key the final Gaucho charge. Reese had 11 points overall to lead Gaucho scoring even though three of her shots circled the rim before dropping out.

Sack was disappointed with his team’s ability to keep the ball in play without making ball handling mistakes. “We made 26 turnovers,” he lamented. “They weren’t even in a pressing defense.”

Casa did get a strong effort inside from 6-foot freshman center Grace Fragakis who scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in limited minutes. Emily Boulad also tossed in a key triple in the fourth quarter comeback by the Gauchos.