Lady Gauchos avenge loss to San Marin for successful tournament

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Casa girls battle back for third in West Coast Jamboree

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | January 1, 2019, 11:29AM
| Updated 17 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Casa Grande rebounded from a disappointing loss in the previous contest with a 40-28 win over San Marin in a battle for third place in the Zircon Division of the West Coast Jamboree at Martinez on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Gauchos avenged an earlier defeat at the hands of the Mustangs and evened their season record at 6-6.

“Our press was more effective today,” said a pleased coach Dan Sack. “To go along with it we hit some shots. Sometimes good defense leads to more comfortable opportunities.”

The Lady Gauchos took over the contest in the middle periods when they outscored the Marin County League entry by a count of 26-13.

Sophomore shooting guard Trinity Merwin had a solid outing for Casa with a game high 15 points while handing out eight assists. Emma Reese continued to shoot well from the outside with nine points from behind the arc. Scrambling guard Sophia Gardea had five steals for the Gauchos.

Reese and teammate Sam Dedrickson were named to the West Coast Jamboree all-tournament team. Dedrickson had another all-around effort on the back end of the press and on the boards with eight rebounds.

“We have been evaluating our pressure defense, and our staff feels that it helps our game,” noted Sack. “Our team should be right in the middle of the Vine Valley Athletic League race when it winds down. We have a favorable schedule against the tougher teams in the second round.”

“Meghan Bendick had some good minutes tonight and in our previous game against Chowchilla,” the veteran coach noted.

San Marin, now 8-6 overall, was paced in scoring by senior center Amanda Simonetti with nine points.

Tough loss

In a semifinal game that was close from start to finish, a fourth-period comeback fell short for Casa in a 33-31 defeat at the hands of Chowchilla. Three consecutive empty possessions in the final minute kept the fast-closing Gauchos from knotting things up.

The Gauchos had one final chance in the last seconds when they intercepted an attempted full court pass by the Tribe, and Sack frantically called time out to set up a play. Merwin had a ball bounce off her leg on a drive to the basket to end things.

Once again, defense kept Casa in the hunt. The Gauchos limited the Tribe to only three points in the second quarter and led 16-14 at intermission.

Chowchilla from the Central Section came out blazing in the third quarter led by 5-foot, 9-inch center Hannah Stockton who had seven points in the stanza. Stockton not only scored well from the low block, but was a pivotal piece in acting as an outlet against the Gaucho full-court press.

Reese kept Casa close with a 3-pointer in the third period, and added a couple more from distance to key the final Gaucho charge. Reese had 11 points overall to lead Gaucho scoring even though three of her shots circled the rim before dropping out.

Sack was disappointed with his team’s ability to keep the ball in play without making ball handling mistakes. “We made 26 turnovers,” he lamented. “They weren’t even in a pressing defense.”

Casa did get a strong effort inside from 6-foot freshman center Grace Fragakis who scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in limited minutes. Emily Boulad also tossed in a key triple in the fourth quarter comeback by the Gauchos.

Most Popular Stories
Woman arrested for dragging, kicking dog
50 years of Henny Penny includes two bomb scares, a few hold ups, a shooting and a stabbing
The ultimate guide to Petaluma’s 2019 crab feeds
Repeat DUI driver crashes, flips car in Petaluma, police say
Petaluma accused whistleblower of misconduct

Chowchilla was paced by Stockton who scored 14 points even though missing on six free throw attempts.

The Tribe (13-2) moved on to lose to Mission Vista from Oceanside in the Zircon Division title game on Saturday.

Gauchos romp

Casa opened the Jamboree with an overwhelming 57-10 win over out-manned Artesia of Lakewood on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Gauchos put the game on ice early in the first period with a 23-0 run.

Artesia was no match for the pressure defense of the Gauchos who forced numerous turnovers in the back court against the frustrated Division V entry from the Southern Section.

“We will see how they react to pressure,” coach Dan Sack said before the game got under way. “That is the way we play. Really I know very little about them other than their record was 12-3.”

Sack found out early in the game when the Pioneers struggled to get the ball across mid court against the tenacious Gaucho defense. At the end of the first half it was 43-3 with many attempted passes by the Pioneers picked off by the Gauchos in the middle of the floor.

In the meantime, the Gauchos had a terrific outing from the perimeter, connecting on six shots from outside the arc. Emma Reese knocked in three of five shots from distance while Ashley Casper came off the bench to top the scoring for the Casa with 10 points.

Casa Grande began to relax the trapping back court defense late in the first half, and only concentrated on half court match-ups in the second half when the game had been decided. Sack cleared the bench with the entire roster getting playing time before intermission.

Overall the team from Artesia turned the ball over 24 times in the first half, and the Pioneers didn’t get good looks at the basket other than some put back attempts by 6-foot, 3-inch center Oriana Monis. Artesia finally scored on a baseline shot by Yostina Yabib with 2:20 remaining in the first half.

Sack was pleased that 11 players scored for the Gauchos as players rotated into the game with a running clock in the second half. “I think we relaxed when it was clear that we had a strong team out there,” he noted. “Shots came easier as the game moved on. We worked on our half court defense in the second half.”

Cassie Llaverias came off the bench to score 11 points for Casa, followed by Casper with 10.

Ball hawking guard Gardea had five steals and five points.

Monis pulled down a game-leading eight boards before she left the game with a leg injury in the third period.

Most Popular Stories
Woman arrested for dragging, kicking dog
50 years of Henny Penny includes two bomb scares, a few hold ups, a shooting and a stabbing
Petaluma accused whistleblower of misconduct
Lady Gauchos avenge loss to San Marin for successful tournament
The ultimate guide to Petaluma’s 2019 crab feeds
Petaluma girls close out the year with easy win
Questions to be answered about new sports year
Repeat DUI driver crashes, flips car in Petaluma, police say