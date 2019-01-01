Petaluma girls close out the year with easy win

Petaluma closed out the year with a convincing 46-29 non-league win over neighboring St. Vincent on Saturday afternoon at the T-Girl Gym. The hosts rushed to a 13-5 advantage in the first period and were never headed.

Starting point guard Paris Buchanan railed a key 3-pointer in the opening stanza to help Petaluma pull away from the cold-shooting Mustangs. Buchanan stepped in to replace Kaleigh Pate, who has been sidelined with illness over the school holidays.

T-Girl scoring leader Sheriene Arakat continued her consistent assault on the basket with dribble power moves in the painted area, and she posted five points in the final stanza as the T-Girls added to their winning margin. Arakat is averaging 16.4 points after 10 games to open the season.

Petaluma sophomore center Rose Nevin continued to impress with six points and five rebounds off the bench for coach Jon Ratshin. Nevin pulled down a whopping 16 rebounds in a 43-41 loss at the hands of visiting Terra Linda in a make-up game the previous night.

Petaluma, now 7-5 for the season, will host Vine Valley Athletic League leader Vintage of Napa on Thursday night in the resumption of league play.

The visiting Lady Mustangs continued to struggle after winning six of eight opening-season games. St. Vincent converted on only 16 percent of its shots from the floor, with normally dangerous Alex Ditizio scoring only one field goal on 13 tries. Ditizio was a frigid 0-for-10 from outside the 3-point arc.

While her frustrated teammates battled to get good looks at the basket, senior Sully Henry held her own on the inside against taller foes to keep her team competitive. Henry scored a team-leading 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to tie teammate Isabella Welch for game honors. Henry also had four steals to lead her team in that department.

Despite strong defense on the right side of the court, junior Sophia Licata continued her improvement as a varsity regular. Licata penetrated from the outside and finished with seven points for the Lady Mustangs.

Things don’t get easier for the Division V Lady Mustangs after a short break for the New Year. St. Vincent travels to Sonoma on Friday night to take on the Division III Dragons from the Vine Valley Athletic League.

North Central League play begins for St. Vincent on Jan. 8 when the Mustangs host Calistoga (5-5) at 6:30 p.m.