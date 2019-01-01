Casa Grande High School’s Lillian McCoy won her weight class at the Britney David Invitational Tournament held at Liberty High School in Brentwood.
The Gaucho junior dominated with a technical fall and three pins.
Another Casa junior, Arora Vieira, placed seventh, while sophomore Skyler Finley was eighth.
The tournament brought together more than 220 girl wrestlers from all over Northern California.
Casa’s three girls combined for 46.5 points to finish 20th out of 61 teams, besting Vine Valley Athletic League rivals Petaluma and American Canyon.