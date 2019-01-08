Casa Grande lacrosse players Jeremy Bonner, Josh Garcia and Ian McKissick chose their schools

The heart of what is expected to be a strong Casa Grande High School lacrosse team has already committed to continue beating on the college level.

Seniors Jeremy Bonner (midfield) and Josh Garcia (attack) have agreed to play on the University of Arizona’s club team, while teammate Ian McKissick (midfield) will play NCAA Division 1 lacrosse at Cleveland State University.

All three still have senior seasons to play for the Gauchos, and they will go into their final high school campaign with something to prove after an outstanding 18-5 2018 season that wasn’t quite good enough to dethrone cross-town rival Petaluma, the North Bay League champion.

All three played football this fall, but are first and foremost lacrosse players.

“I thought it was all right,” McKissick noted of his one-season football career. “I had a good time.”

But, his first sports love has always been lacrosse.

“I grew up playing lacrosse,” he explains. “I started playing with my sister and then played with the River Cats (youth soccer program).”

He played soccer (“Not physical enough”) and baseball (“Not enough running”), but it was always lacrosse that had his heart and dedication.

In his one year of football, he played wide receiver, and he was an All Vine Valley Athletic League choice as a punter.

McKissick ended at Cleveland State through a connection his high school coach, Ben Hewitt, has with the college’s head coach. That connection led to a visit and the visit led to the signing of a letter of intent.

“I liked the campus and I liked Cleveland,” McKissick explained. “The idea of living in the city appealed to me.”

So did the idea of playing Cleveland’s style of lacrosse. “I like to play fast and aggressive, and that is the way they play,” he explained.

The lacrosse player is the son of Ronald and Lisa McKissick and has two older sisters.

Separate choices

There was no collusion between Garcia and Bonner, but it wasn’t exactly coincidence that they both made the decision to attend the University of Arizona.

“We didn’t plan to go together, we just ended up there on Prospect Day,” explains Bonner. “We made our own choices.”

For Bonner, that choice was largely because of the people he met during his visit.

“Everyone was really, really nice,” he said. “Everyone was very helpful. I also liked the way they ran their practice. Everything was timed right to the minute.”

Bonner looked at several options, including playing at San Jose State University, but his visit to Arizona cinched his decision.

All three athletes have enjoyed their time at Casa Grande and are looking forward to one more season before moving on.

Bonner has especially enjoyed playing for Hewitt. “He is the best coach I’ve ever had in any sport,” he said. “I could always explain my thought process to him. He listens.

“We are all excited about this season. We’ve been waiting all summer for a chance to play Petaluma again.”

Bonner played wide receiver and defensive back for the football team, but his main sport has been and continues to be lacrosse. He has played on the varsity level since his freshman year.

On top of classes and sports, Bonner also works.