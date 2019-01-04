Visiting Vintage of Napa rolled to a commanding halftime advantage and handily defeated Petaluma, 51-31, to open Vince Valley Athletic League play for the T-Girls on Thursday night.

Vintage has an impressive 3-0 start in league play to rest in first place, averaging a 27-point differential in its victories.

Led by slashing senior swing player Alyssa Andrews, the Lady Crushers didn’t do much wrong as they pulled away to a 31-16 halftime advantage, and were never threatened. A 10-0 run to open the second period sealed the verdict.

Andrews cut through the Petaluma defense for 13 points in the first half thanks to accurate assists by her teammates. Most of the shots by the high-scoring team captain were driving lay ups.

Sheriene Arikat kept the T-Girls within reach with three twisting drives to the basket, and finished with 10 points by halftime. Arikat didn’t get much scoring help as the rest of the Petaluma offense was limited to long 3-point attempts that were off line. The T-Girls had a number of open looks, but they were all from long range.

Sophomore Taylor Iacopi did manage to come off the bench for some strong minutes, and tossed in a 3-pointer in the second period.

Regular point guard Kaleigh Pate returned after missing some late games over the holidays with an illness. Pate came off the bench, but her timing and endurance were not in evidence in short sequences.

Vintage relaxed its full-court pressure in the second half, and only outscored the rotating T-Girl lineup, 20-15.

Andrews wound up with a game-high 23 points. She led the Monticello Empire co-champs in scoring last year with an average of 13.8.

Arikat continued to pace the T-Girls with 12 points, but the Crushers shut down most of her drives in the second half. Iacopi had a solid outing with nine points.

Rose Nevin, another promising sophomore for the T-Girls, earned a start with her strong board play recently, and she again did more than hold her own against taller Crusher players underneath. Three of her rebounds came with sudden bursts of energy when she out-muscled superior Vintage numbers.

“Rose has played well,” noted T-Girl coach Jon Ratshin. “Of course we count on Sheriene, but this hasn’t been a good stretch for us. Pate only came back a couple of days ago.” The T-Girls have dropped two of their last three games, and fall to 7-6 overall.

The Petaluma junior varsity captured a lopsided 54-32 win in the preliminary game.

Petaluma jumps back into action on its home floor on Saturday at 7 p.m. when the T-girls host Justin-Siena (9-6).