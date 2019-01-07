Unnoticed except by a few of us, there was a minor incident at the end of the Casa Grande vs. Ukiah girls game in the Casa gym that should be a wake-up call to all of us AARP card carriers.

An elderly couple was leaving the game just before the final buzzer with the man, a tall, dignified gent, helping what I assume was his wife down the final steps of the bleachers when he slipped and tumbled to the floor, landing hard on his side.

From my vantage point on the other side of the gym, he didn’t appear to be too seriously injured as a a few people rushed to help him to his feet.

I had a similar misstep in the Maria Carrillo gym last season. I caught just the edge of the first row, and toppled, seemingly in slow motion. Before I realized what happened, Petaluma player Whitaker Ellis was standing over me, asking with a concerned look on his face: “Are you all right, JJ?”

“I’m fine,” I lied, feeling a throbbing in my left elbow and a burning pain in my pride.

Since that incident, I have given up my preferred vantage point in the top row in the southwest corner of Casa Grande’s coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium. Climbing up the somewhat trembly bleachers is more challenging than it was just a couple of years ago, and I have too much misplaced pride to have anyone watch me crab walk up the bleachers.

Let me be clear that there is nothing inherently unsafe with either the Casa Grande on the Maria Carrillo gyms, but they are old-school. They do shake as you climb row-by-row, and anyone on the wrong side of the half-century mark or full of youthful exuberance needs to be careful.

When the Petaluma School District re-did the Petaluma High gym a couple of years ago, it was done right with solid bleachers and dedicated walkways.

It is to be hoped when the Casa Grande gym is redone that a similar architectural plan will be utilized. And, the Casa Grande gym will be redone.

Both modernizing the current gym and adding a second gym are listed as projects to be paid for by funds from a bond measure passed by voters in 2014. At that time, it was estimated that the cost for redoing the current gym would be $8.1 million, while a new gym, presumably smaller, would cost about $5 million.

Given that those estimates are already more than four years old, it is probable that the actual cost will be much steeper.

Still, Casa Grande needs and deserves an up grade to its current gym. The facility needs every thing from a new floor to a new entrance. It needs an indoor concession area, new scoreboard, a new sound system, and, of course, new stands.

Many great games have been played in the current Casa gym, many great athletes have played there and many great memories live there. But, it is time for changes.

Will $8.1 million in improvements prevent certain old fogies from toppling with notebooks in hand? Probably not, but it will make the experience between falls much more enjoyable.

