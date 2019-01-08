The young Petaluma Trojan boys soccer team made a serious statement in the Vine Valley Athletic League last week with a 2-2 draw against the Vintage Crushers.

The visiting Trojans struck first with a flashy breakaway from sophomore Pablos Cortez. He beat three Crusher defenders and found the back of the net at the 8-minute mark.

The Crushers countered quickly to even the score at 1-1 two minutes later.

The Crushers showed their skill with dominating ball control. With four minutes left in the half, Vintage’s striker found a seam in the Trojan defense and put a bullet past fully stretched Petaluma goalie Ethan Ford.

After Vintage’s second goal, Petaluma captain Elvis Gonzalez called a quick squad conference, and after the kickoff, it was evident the Trojans were not going to go down easy.

The next 12 minutes were dominated by multiple attacks from the Trojan midfielders and forwards. Petaluma maintained ball possession with multiple shifts through a pressing defensive line.

With five minutes remaining in the half, defender David Swanson made a sliding tackle to advance to ball to Cortez, who was fouled just inside the penalty box. Freshman forward Gianluca Dimauro nailed the resulting penalty kick to even the score at 2-2 moving into halftime.

The second half started with repeated attacks from the Trojan midfield, but the Vintage defense showed why the Crushers are the No. 1 team in the VVAL. The Petaluma attempts were shut down at the defensive back line.

Most of the second half was evenly played. Fine midfield passing from both squads made for great full-field soccer.

Late in the second half, after multiple substitutions, the Crushers mounted multiple attacks into the Petaluma defensive side. Petaluma goalie Ford showed his athleticism with three fine saves against the pressing Vintage attackers.

In the final minutes of the match, the Crushers pressed hard, but the Trojans’ physical defensive strength allowed them to make repeated stops.

Strong holding play from Petaluma defenders Will Prokop and David Swanson shut down all Crusher attempts late in the match, and Petaluma held to a 2-2 tie.

Petaluma moves to 3-1-3 overall. Vintage is 9-1-2.

With critical matches this week against Casa Grande and American Canyon, Petaluma will be looking to show the VVAL that the young Trojans can play with anyone.