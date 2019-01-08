The St. Vincent girls basketball team overcame a bad start but couldn’t overcome a bad finish last week, losing a non-league game to Sonoma Valley from the Vine Valley Athletic League, 47-37.
St. Vincent scored only four points in the opening quarter and fell behind, 10-4. But the Lady Mustangs rallied to lead at the half, 20-17.
St. Vincent was still on top 34-31 going into the final period. Sonoma Valley dominated the last round, outscoring the Lady Mustangs, 16-3.
Sully Henry led St. Vincent with 13 points, while Alex Ditzio added 11. Alexandria Saisi scored nine points and pulled down seven rebounds.