Sonoma Raceway will utilize its 12-turn road course to continue the fight against stomach cancer, the third-leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, at the eighth annual John’s March Against Stomach Cancer on Saturday.

The event is a once-a-year opportunity for the public to walk or run around the famous circuit, all in the name of charity.

John’s March has raised raise more than $110,000 over its seven-year history, and is the only major fundraising walk for gastric cancer on the West Coast. It is named in honor of longtime raceway spokesperson John Cardinale, who passed away in 2013 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m. The walk/run begins at 9 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

Registration is $40 per person, which includes the walk/run on the 2.52-mile road course, a T-shirt and light refreshments following the March. Also available are 5K and 10K race distances, as well as a shorter, less hilly course for those who do not wish to complete the full 2.52-mile circuit.

Advance registration is available at www.eventbrite.com; search “John’s March.” Advance registration is not required; walk-ups are welcome. Checks should be made payable to No Stomach for Cancer, Inc. This is an all-inclusive event — children, pets, everyone is welcome. No scooters or skateboards are allowed on track.