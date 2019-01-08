Petaluma’s Nick Siembieda nominated to four service academies

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma senior has all good choices

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR | January 8, 2019, 10:55AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

It is always good to have choices. For Petaluma High School senior Nick Siembieda, those choices for career advancement range from good to better, to even better to best.

The two-way all-league football player and 4.0 student has been nominated to all four U.S. military academies and is eligible to apply to the Air Force Academy, Naval Academy, Merchant Marine Academy and the Military (Army) Academy at West Point.

For the athlete, the very best of those options is the Naval Academy, and unless something changes, he intends to apply for admission to the military school in Annapolis, Maryland.

It is a major commitment. After four years at the Naval Academy, he still has a five-year commitment to the Navy. That’s almost a decade out of an 18-year-old’s life.

There is also the option of continuing to play football. He has had contact with several schools, including UC Davis, about the possibility of playing football on the next level.

It was a decision that he has worked hard to have to make.

Siembieda was nominated for the academies by Congressman Mike Thompson (D-Calif.). To receive the nomination, the high school senior had to submit an application and then be interviewed by a panel consisting of representatives from each of the academies.

Within a week of his interview, he was notified that he had been officially nominated to the school of his choice.

So far, that choice has been easy for the Petaluman.

“My grandpa was a Naval aviator who flew in Vietnam,” the senior explains. “It has always been my dream to follow him.”

Siembieda’s grandfather, John Siembieda, who died two years ago, attended the University of Pennsylvania on a Navy ROTC scholarship and served 24 years in the Navy before retiring.

Ironically, the athlete’s size (he is listed at 6-foot, 3-inches, 250 pounds on the Petaluma roster), which is light for a football lineman, is large for an aviator.

He isn’t about to let that detail deter him.

“We’ll see what happens,” he says. “I know it will work out.”

For him, just attending the Naval Academy would be a great honor.

“This is a big step in my life. It took a lot of hard work to get here. I had a lot of people help me, and I didn’t want to let them down. That helped push me,” he explained.

He says his father, Dave Siembieda, has been his biggest supporter, but he acknowledges that his mother, Cary Dacy, while a strong supporter, “is a little worried.”

Siembieda credits athletics, especially football, for much of his success in life and for helping him prepare for what comes next.

“If you want a model of what a Petaluma High School athlete should be, Nick would be a great example,” says Petaluma athletic director and football coach Rick Krist. “He is a great person on and off the field.

“He is a quiet leader. He was the guy we leaned on because of physical ability and because of who he is. He doesn’t want to let anyone down. When he makes a commitment, he sticks to it.”

Siembieda was chosen Petaluma High’s Lineman of the Year, but more than that, he was one of the best players in the highly competitive Vine Valley Athletic League. He was selected all-league first team on both offense and defense.

Most Popular Stories
Sonoma County wildlife caught on camera
Petaluma’s Nick Siembieda nominated to four service academies
New sheriff looks to bolster community policing, tackle jail problems
2018 was a great year to eat in Petaluma
California storm brings power outages, shuts down I-80 in the Sierra

Like many Petaluma youngsters, Siembieda grew up playing baseball. He credits Cole Powers for getting him involved in football.

“He told me how much fun it was,” the lineman said. As it turned out, the two spent their high school careers playing together, with Siembieda on the line and Powers at quarterback.

Siembieda is as outstanding in the classroom as he is on the football field, maintaining a 4.0 grade point average and earning spots on both the National Honor Roll and the school’s Trojan Honor Roll.

He still found time to help victims of the North Bay fires, to help Powers coach a Boys and Girls Clubs basketball team and to help his mother at the Sonoma Boys and Girls Clubs, where she is CEO.

While his future may well be in the wild blue yonder or riding the waves, Siembieda has more immediate and down-to-earth tasks.

He is looking forward to playing in Saturday’s Tri-County All-Star football game for graduating seniors.

And, of course, there is still a semester of high school to finish and a chance to enjoy just a few more months with his friends and teammates.

For Siembieda, that last semester also includes baseball, and a chance to play on what is anticipated to be an excellent Trojan diamond team.

All the while, he has some choices to make — all of them good.

Most Popular Stories
Sonoma County wildlife caught on camera
Petaluma’s Nick Siembieda nominated to four service academies
2018 was a great year to eat in Petaluma
New sheriff looks to bolster community policing, tackle jail problems
Casa Grande lacrosse players Jeremy Bonner, Josh Garcia and Ian McKissick chose their schools
‘Tried to leave it all on the field:’ Petaluma mayor retires
California storm brings power outages, shuts down I-80 in the Sierra
Trojan boys put it all together for big Vine Valley Athletic League victory