The Casa Grande boys soccer team tied the game that counted before losing a non-league encounter last week.

The Gauchos kicked to a 1-1 tie with American Canyon in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest.

Kevin Lira scored the Casa goal.

The Gauchos then lost to Santa Rosa in a non-league match, 3-0.

The Casa junior varsity tied twice, deadlocking with American Canyon, 1-1, and then matching goals with Santa Rosa in a 2-2 tie.

Angelo Puch scored the Casa goal against American Canyon and had one of his team’s goals against Santa Rosa, with Alexis Garcia Ayala scoring the other.