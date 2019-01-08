Casa Grande’s outstanding Lillian McCoy suffered a rare defeat last weekend, losing to Tavi Heidelberg in the finals of the Napa Valley Girls Wrestling Classic hosted by Vintage High School.
McCoy, the 10th-ranked girl in the nation in the 235-pound weight class, won four straight matches before losing in the finals to Heidelberg from McClatchy High School in Sacramento, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the nation in the weight class.
Also competing for Casa Grande in the huge tournament that attracted 620 girls were freshman Mykaela Oberman, 0-2 at 189 pounds; sophomore Skyler Finley, 1-2 at 143 pounds; and junior Arora Vieira, 1-2 at 143 pounds.