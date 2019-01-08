The Petaluma High School boys wrestling team continued undefeated against Vine Valley Athletic League competition last week, using seven pins to defeat American Canyon, 57-27.
Dylan Baltazar at 108 pounds, Butch Aguiar at 128 pounds, Dominic Butts at 134 pounds, Liam O’Neill at 147 pounds, Connor Pedersen at 154 pounds, Colton Prieto at 160 pounds and Derrick Pomi at 184 pounds all won by pins for the Trojans.
Nick Trave at 115 pounds won a major decision.
The Petaluma junior varsity defeated the American Canyon JVs, 24-18.
Lukas Bettencourt at 147 pounds and Nick Tarca at 160 pounds were pin winners for Petaluma.
Mario Zarco won by a 13-0 major decision for the Trojans.
The Petaluma girls made it a sweep for the Trojans by defeating the American Canyon girls, 40-24.
Petaluma was led by Logan Pomi who won by pin in the 133-pound weight class and Kim Larsen who won a 15-4 major decision at 128 pounds.