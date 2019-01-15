The Casa Grande varsity wrestling team dominated American Canyon, 60-12, in a one-sided Vine Valley Athletic League dual match last week.
The Gauchos lost just two matches, and one of those was by forfeit.
By weight class, Casa winners were: Liam Walsh by pin at 106; Colin Hillard by major decision, 13-5, at 113; Ryan Naugle by pin at 120; Timothy Nguyen by decision, 10-4, at 132; Jack McGuire by major decision, 14-6, at 145; Cole Kiper by pin at 152; Zach Babel by pin at 160; Tanner McKinney by decision, 12-6, at 170; Caleb Wood by major decision, 10-1, at 182; Justin Naugle by forfeit at 195; Josmar Alamirano by pin at 220 and Jack Faris by pin at 285.
Casa girls learn
Lillian McCoy continued winning and her young teammates continued learning as the Lady Gauchos competed in the Lady Tigers Tournament hosted by Tokay High School in Lodi.
McCoy took another title in the 235-pound weight class, winning three straight matches by pin.
Three of her young teammates continued to show improvement with strong efforts.
Freshman Mykaela Oberman lost two matches in the 191-pound class but gained valuable experience.
Sophomore Skyler Finley finished 1-2 in the 145-pound division, with her win coming by pin over a Vintage wrestler who had beaten her a week earlier in the Napa Valley Girls Classic.
Junior Arora Vieira finished seventh in the 152-pound division with a 4-1 record.