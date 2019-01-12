Casa Grande scored the first 18 points of the game, and went on to a one-sided 56-34 demolition of Petaluma Friday night in the boys basketball version of the Vine Valley Athletic League rivalry.

The victory gave Casa Grande a sweep of the first round of the court rivalry, following a 44-30 win by the Casa girls on Thursday.

Playing before an overflow crowd in the Petaluma gym, Casa Grande’s Scott Nave bucketed a pair of 3-pointers, Garrett Siebels dropped in another from long range and three other Gauchos scored before Petaluma’s rooters had finished filing into their home gym.

Petaluma went the entire first quarter without a basket, scoring only in the final minute on a pair of free throws by Kenny Alexander.

Things got better, but not by a whole lot, for the Trojans the rest of the way.

By the half, the score was 34-13, and the only question over the second half was whether or not Casa Grande would win by more than a 20-point margin. They did, finishing 22 points ahead as both coaches went to the bench liberally in the second half.

Siebels finished with 21 points for the Gauchos, with Noah Bailey, who was hot in the second half, adding 17.

The cold-shooting, turnover-prone Trojans had no player in double digits. They were led by Alexander and Esteban Bermudez with six apiece.

Now 9-8 for the season and 2-2 in VVAL play, Casa Grande has only the weekend to celebrate its victory before traveling to Justin-Siena for a Monday night game.

Petaluma is now 5-12 on the season and 2-2 in league with a game Monday at Napa.

Ryan Giacomini rained 3-pointers in the second half, scoring 24 points to lead the Petaluma junior varsity to a 60-48 victory over the Casa Grande JVs.

Casa Grande won the freshman game, 63-31.