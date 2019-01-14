A full gym of enthusiasm

It was almost like the good ‘ol days in the Petaluma High School gym last Friday night — almost.

The Petaluma High School gym was packed with parents, grandparents, interested bystanders and, most of all, hyper-active student rooters as the Casa Grande and Petaluma boys basketball teams tipped off.

Everyone was ready to party.

It was great to see the Petaluma gym stuffed with rooters as excitement and energy swirled through the newly renovated bleachers. The packed gym, the excitement, the noise the rivalry reminded many of the way it used to be, and should be, for every game.

Today, there are so many activities that it is hard to entice students to watch their classmates play — they had rather participate than spectate.

I certainly endorse participation, but we seem to have lost the idea that active spectating, what we used to call rooting, is participating.

Friday night, the rooters were back in full-throated form, and ready for a fun time.

And, they had a good time with Casa numbers pretty much matching the vocal supporters of the home side.

The only problem was that the game excitement did not match the energy generated by the fans.

Casa Grande’s players, much to the delight of their cheering side and the relief of their coaches, took the tension out of the game almost as quickly as it had begun.

Casa Grande, playing as well as I have seen them play all season, scored the first 18 points of the game and led 20-2 after the first quarter.

There was just little the Petaluma side had to cheer about. Trojan rooters couldn’t even use the standard “Egg Bowl! Egg Bowl! Egg Bowl!” rebuttal since Casa had also won that contest as its supporters were quick to point out to their Petaluma counterparts.

Casa’s on-court domination continued for the duration, with the Petaluma side having only sporadic reasons for celebration.

Because of the one-sided nature of the competition, the atmosphere never did reach the red zone on the frenzy meter that has marked some past rivalry contests.

Nevertheless, it was great to see the Petaluma gym full, the fans having fun and the good-natured sportsmanship shown by young and old. It was a good night.

By contrast, it was disappointing to see a smaller crowd and considerably less enthusiasm for the girls match the night before.

There was a time, in the not-so-distant history when the Casa vs. Petaluma girls game created as much excitement as the boys contest.

That was not the case last week, where the gym was just over half full and the excitement was noticeable by its low intensity.

Casa Grande’s girls, while not as dominant as the boys, controlled the game in the second half, with some good moments produced by both teams.

It is true that the game was played on a Thursday, rather than a Friday night, but it would have been nice to see more enthusiasm shown for what are two pretty good teams.

The rivals clash again on Jan. 29 (girls) and Jan 30 (boys). I would be great if Casa’s Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium could be filled and its rickety stands shaking for both games.

