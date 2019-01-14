A full gym of enthusiasm

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

JJ SAYS: It seemed like old times

| January 14, 2019, 2:59PM
| Updated 6 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

It was almost like the good ‘ol days in the Petaluma High School gym last Friday night — almost.

The Petaluma High School gym was packed with parents, grandparents, interested bystanders and, most of all, hyper-active student rooters as the Casa Grande and Petaluma boys basketball teams tipped off.

Everyone was ready to party.

It was great to see the Petaluma gym stuffed with rooters as excitement and energy swirled through the newly renovated bleachers. The packed gym, the excitement, the noise the rivalry reminded many of the way it used to be, and should be, for every game.

Today, there are so many activities that it is hard to entice students to watch their classmates play — they had rather participate than spectate.

I certainly endorse participation, but we seem to have lost the idea that active spectating, what we used to call rooting, is participating.

Friday night, the rooters were back in full-throated form, and ready for a fun time.

And, they had a good time with Casa numbers pretty much matching the vocal supporters of the home side.

The only problem was that the game excitement did not match the energy generated by the fans.

Casa Grande’s players, much to the delight of their cheering side and the relief of their coaches, took the tension out of the game almost as quickly as it had begun.

Casa Grande, playing as well as I have seen them play all season, scored the first 18 points of the game and led 20-2 after the first quarter.

There was just little the Petaluma side had to cheer about. Trojan rooters couldn’t even use the standard “Egg Bowl! Egg Bowl! Egg Bowl!” rebuttal since Casa had also won that contest as its supporters were quick to point out to their Petaluma counterparts.

Casa’s on-court domination continued for the duration, with the Petaluma side having only sporadic reasons for celebration.

Because of the one-sided nature of the competition, the atmosphere never did reach the red zone on the frenzy meter that has marked some past rivalry contests.

Nevertheless, it was great to see the Petaluma gym full, the fans having fun and the good-natured sportsmanship shown by young and old. It was a good night.

By contrast, it was disappointing to see a smaller crowd and considerably less enthusiasm for the girls match the night before.

There was a time, in the not-so-distant history when the Casa vs. Petaluma girls game created as much excitement as the boys contest.

That was not the case last week, where the gym was just over half full and the excitement was noticeable by its low intensity.

Casa Grande’s girls, while not as dominant as the boys, controlled the game in the second half, with some good moments produced by both teams.

It is true that the game was played on a Thursday, rather than a Friday night, but it would have been nice to see more enthusiasm shown for what are two pretty good teams.

The rivals clash again on Jan. 29 (girls) and Jan 30 (boys). I would be great if Casa’s Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium could be filled and its rickety stands shaking for both games.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
New Petaluma homes approved, but no one to build them
Change of pace? Become this lighthouse’s keepers and earn $130,000 a year
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
More flood control coming to Petaluma

Most Popular Stories
New Petaluma homes approved, but no one to build them
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Change of pace? Become this lighthouse’s keepers and earn $130,000 a year
More flood control coming to Petaluma
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Petaluma Health Center bringing dentists to kids
Petaluma man faces child sex charges
A full gym of enthusiasm