St. Vincent High School senior A.J. Fetter didn’t go into Saturday’s Tri-County All-Star football game trying to prove anything. All he wanted to do was to have fun.

He had no idea how much fun he would have or how much he would prove.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 185-pound linebacker was selected the Defensive Player of the Game in a contest that featured star seniors from Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

The game pitted players from Marin, Napa and southern Sonoma against players from central and northern Sonoma County representing primarily both North Bay League divisions.

Fetter and wide receiver Marcus Matthias represented St. Vincent, one of the smallest schools to send participants to the game.

Fetter was all over the field for his “Grey” team, a shining standout for his side in a game dominated by the North Bay League’s “White” team, 35-7. He was credited with more than 10 tackles in the contest.

Fetter wasn’t thinking about an award or even proving anything about St. Vincent football when the game kicked off.

“I just wanted out to go out and have fun,” he said.

He had already achieved that goal before the game started at Petaluma High School’s Steve Ellison Field.

“I was surprised at how quickly we all became friends,” he said. “The coaches were all really nice and we all got along.”

While it wasn’t something he anticipated, Fetter is aware of the importance of the award not only to him, but also to St. Vincent.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It shows that St. Vincent players can play with anyone.”

Although the NBL team dominated the game, Casa Grande quarterback Jadon Bosarge did provide some cheering reason for the Gray team, passing to Drake receiver Sage Kleiman for their team’s only touchdown.

The winning team was led by Analy quarterback Nic Visser, who completed 13 of 17 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Montgomery receiver BJ Johnson caught six passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Cardinal Newman tight end Jake Woods had six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Joining Bosarge on the Grey team from Casa Grande were Jordan Gramajo, Alex Johnson, Daniel Chavez and Matthew Murphy.

On the team from Petaluma High were Garrett Freitas, Daxton Hogya, Viliami Schaumkel, Daniel DeCarli and Nick Siembieda.

Andy Azevedo from Tomales also played for the Grey team.