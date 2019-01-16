The Casa Grande boys soccer team rallied late to defeat rival Petaluma, 2-1, in a well-played match on the Petaluma turf last week.
The teams played scoreless through the first half.
Casa Grande broke the tie on a goal by Danny Egide, only to have Petaluma equalize with a goal from Gianluca Dimaro.
As time wound down, Edwin Barrios scored the winning goal for Casa Grande.
The game was marked by strong defense from both sides, with Sean Schumikowski leading Petaluma and Ike Seymour leading Casa Grande.
Casa Grande won the junior varsity match, 2-1, on a goal from Alexis Garcia Ayala.
Casa Grande came back on Saturday to tie Justin-Siena, with Marco Aguilar scoring late for Casa to earn the Gauchos the tie.
The Casa Grande and Petaluma girls kicked to a 1-1 tie in their rivalry game.