The Petaluma and Casa Grande boys basketball teams encountered different results on the road Monday night.
Casa Grande’s Gauchos rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Justin-Siena, 49-46.
Casa suffered through a six-point third quarter and went into the final period trailing, 33-29, before scoring 20 points in the final eight minutes to pull out its 10th victory of the season.
Garrett Siebels carried the Gauchos offensively, scoring 27 points. He hit three shots from beyond the arc. Teammate Noah Bailey scored 10 points.
Playing at Napa High, Petaluma’s Trojans fell behind, 17-8, in the first quarter and could never catch the Grizzlies, losing 62-53.