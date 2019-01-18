While the rain beat down outside, Vine Valley Athletic League unbeaten Napa shined inside Wednesday, controlling the rim at both ends of the court to drench Casa Grande’s boys basketball title hopes, 66-59.

Although the game was close all the way in Casa’s Coach Ed Iacopi Gym, Casa’s host Gauchos led only once (at 3-2). Most of the game, Napa’s Grizzlies worked inside for easy hoops while forcing the Gauchos to bomb from the perimeter.

In most games, distance is not a factor for the Gauchos who have made a living from beyond the arc. But Wednesday, the touch was missing in the first half when the Gauchos connected on only one 3-pointer.

Napa did most of its offensive work around the rim, putting four players in double-digit scoring led by Zach Swim who accounted for a third of the Grizzly scoring with 21 points, almost all coming from within touching distance of the rim or at the charity stripe.

Napa built its lead in the first half, leading by as much as 10 most of the first two periods, only to see the advantage shrink to five behind the intermission primarily the result of determined play from Casa’s Noah Bailey who had 12 of his team’s 25 points in the first two periods.

With Swim working inside and Stephen Blume and Bayden Greenlee popping in opportune treys, Napa built its lead to as much as 16 at one point in the fourth quarter.

Then came Casa’s Garrett Siebels. The senior was forced to spend hurting minutes benched by foul problems in the first half, but owned the final three minutes of the game. Hitting three treys in those final minutes, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter and finishing with 24 for the game Siebels gave the Grizzlies some anxious moments as the clock blinked down.

His hot hand came too late to bring the Gauchos on a par with the Grizzlies whose next big chore was how to find their way home through flooded roadways.

Bailey finished with 15 points for the Gauchos.

There was a major discrepancy at the foul line where Napa was offered 20 opportunities and cashed in on 13, while Casa Grande had only seven free shots and hit four.

The loss evened Casa Grande’s VVAL mark at 3-3. Overall, the Gauchos are 9-8. The win was the sixth straight without a loss for the Grizzlies who are 14-5 overall.

Napa also won the junior varsity game, 53-46.