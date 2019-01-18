Gaucho girls knock off league-leading Vintage

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Casa girls battle into a tie for lead

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | January 18, 2019, 12:25PM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Casa Grande vaulted into a first place tie in the Vine Valley Athletic League girls basketball race with a dominating 55-42 win over Vintage of Napa in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gym on Thursday night. The Lady Gauchos led from wire to wire to avenge an earlier loss at the hands of the Crushers. The teams now rest at the top of the league with identical records of 6-1.

“Our press was soft the first time we played them,” said Gaucho coach Dan Sack prior to the opening tip, “I think it will be different this time.” It was.

The energetic Gauchos forced eight turnovers in the first half from the normally patient Crusher back court and Casa Grande broke to a 30-18 halftime advantage.

Casa guards Sophia Gardea and Trinity Merwin channeled Vintage into ill–advised passes that led to several opportunity shots by the hosts. Senior Sam Dedrickson banked in two shots underneath, and added a shot from distance in the early rally.

Gardea set the tone for the game by poking away the ball from a Crusher dribbler in the back court, and racing to the opposite end for an acrobatic lay-in to extend the Gaucho lead to 10 points mid-way through the second period.

Gardea had a very aggressive outing with seven steals before being forced to leave with leg cramps with less than three minutes to go.

It was more of the same throughout the second half as Casa Grande grimly held on to its lead. Vintage cut the advantage to eight points on a basket by senior Alyssa Andrews. but could get no closer. Andrews, averaging 13.9 points per game, had a valiant second half with 12 of her game-high 17 points.

In final analysis, it was too much full-court pressure by the revved up Gauchos who played as if they were on a mission. Fourteen Crusher turnovers came as a result of aggressive double teaming in the back court.

Gardea played aggressively nonstop before being helped from the floor with the game decided. She led Casa in scoring with 16 points and added five assists. Back court mate Merwin chipped in with 10 points.

“That was the second consecutive good effort by Sophia,” noted Sack. “She played very well in our last game against Napa.”

Dedrickson continued to play a big role in Gaucho play of late with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Six of her points came in the final stanza. Emma Reese tossed in eight points for the Gauchos as they improved to 12-6 for the season.

Both coaches recognized the absence of key Crusher guard Nicole Gleeson. The 5-foot, 10-inch senior missed the contest with flu symptoms.

“She played at the top of their 1-3-1 zone in the second half of our first game, and we could not the ball by her,” said Sack.

“Nicole leads our team in deflections, and I think she is the best defender in the league this year,” said Vintage coach Joe Donohoe, “we have no excuses though. We got beat tonight. It would be interesting to play them again. Casa is a good team.”

The Lady Gauchos, riding the crest of a six game win streak, will break from league play on Monday afternoon when they travel to face a very good Marin Catholic team.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions
Petaluma to redo Safeway gas station hearing
Activists face felony charges in case targeting Petaluma poultry farm protests
Coast Guard families hit hard by shutdown
Petaluma police investigate death of woman found lying in street

Casa made it a sweep on the evening with a 44-28 win in the preliminary junior varsity game.

Most Popular Stories
Activists face felony charges in case targeting Petaluma poultry farm protests
Petaluma to redo Safeway gas station hearing
Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions
Coast Guard families hit hard by shutdown
Petaluma police investigate death of woman found lying in street
Gaucho girls knock off league-leading Vintage
Women’s March coming to Petaluma
Storm floods Petaluma, more rain expected