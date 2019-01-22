Petaluma outlasted visiting Las Lomas 66-60 in a free scoring non-league contest in the T-Girl gym on Friday night. The game was rescheduled from an earlier cancellation due to smoke from the northern fires.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the T-Girls against a struggling East Bay foe that came into the game with an overall record of 5-13. Putting the contest into the win column wasn’t easy. It was close and very physical on the floor from start to finish.

The Lady Knights led 31-29 at halftime, but it was just the start of problems for the visitors. Leading scorer Rose Morse had tumbled to the floor in the final seconds of the first half, and Las Lomas picked up a technical foul as the teams broke for intermission.

It was the first of two technical fouls for the Knights who were also called for a couple of intentional pushes as the game got extremely physical down the stretch. Morse, only a sophomore, scored 13 points in the first half, but didn’t return until the fourth stanza after sitting with an ice bag on her head for the entire third period.

In the meantime, Kaleigh Pate converted two foul shots and a field goal to put the T-Girls on top until mid-way through the final stanza. Petaluma extended its lead to 10 points until the return of Morse re-energized the Knights at the end of the period.

Bodies from both teams crashed to the floor on several occasions, and the Knights were whistled for a series of overly aggressive fouls as the game was tied at 58-58 with three minutes remaining.

Sophomores Rose Nevin and Taylor Iacopi sparked the second half surge by the T-Girls, combining for 17 points and eight rebounds between them. Two baskets underneath by the hustling Nevin gave Petaluma the lead for good at 60-58. Despite missing much of the first half, the energetic sophomore had three consecutive rebounds when she returned.

Top Petaluma scorer Sheriene Arikat had a strong first half from the floor with 14 points, but she managed only one basket down the stretch to finish with a game high 16. Her 2-pointer in the fourth stanza helped Petaluma retain the lead for good however. Nevin had 10 and Iacopi 12 for the T-Girls.

Petaluma had seven shots that connected from outside the arc, but often other early attempts were hoisted with no rebounders underneath. Iacopi and Bella Weinberg had a couple of triples each. The two teams combined for 15 successful tries from behind the 3-point arc.

Alexandra Ruiz had three shots from distance in the final stanza for the Lady Knights before leaving with a technical foul with three minutes left. Ruiz scored 16 and teammate Morse finished with a game-high 18 points despite sitting out the third period.

Petaluma’s season record stands at 9-11 after splitting contests with Las Lomas and Piner over the weekend. The T-Girls will travel to Napa this week for league games against Justin Siena and co-league leader Vintage.