Sonoma Raceway will use a new ticketing concept for the 2019 season as it celebrates 50 years of racing in Sonoma County.
The raceway will introduce this year a new Victory Lane Club. It allows ticket buyers to customize their race weekend within its a tiered pricing structure. Fans can choose one of three tiers, ranging from $59 to $199, depending on the desired amenities. All three levels include race-weekend ticket discounts, reserved parking, an official member hard card and lanyard, as well as complimentary tickets to additional events, such as Sonoma Speed Festival, Lucas Oil Division 7 Drag Races and Classic Sports Racing Group’s Charity Challenge.
The Victory Lane Club tiers include:
• PRO ($59): It includes 10 per cent discount on NASCAR and/or NHRA event tickets, reserved parking and includes up to two complimentary tickets for other events.
• CHAMP ($129): Provides access for NASCAR and NHRA. It includes a 15 per cent discount on tickets, premium parking pass and a Pre-Race Pass for NASCAR and/or a Thunder Alley Pass for NHRA. It includes up to four complimentary tickets for other events.
• LEGEND ($199): The top tier offers a 20 percent discount on NASCAR and NHRA tickets and includes season-long premium parking, exclusive activities, food credit and merchandise discounts. It includes up to six complimentary tickets for other events.
Discounts do not apply to camping, kids tickets, hospitality or transportation. Restrictions and ticket limits may apply.
The Sonoma Raceway 2019 major event schedule will be highlighted by the 31st return of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 (June 21-23) and the 32nd NHRA Sonoma Nationals (July 26-28). The raceway announced earlier this year that NASCAR will return to the circuit’s historic 12-turn, 2.52-mile road-course layout for the 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350. NASCAR last raced on the full road course in 1997.
The 2019 Sonoma Raceway calendar also features a number of new events, including the Sonoma Speed Festival historic car races (May 31-June 2) and the Blancpain GT World Challenge America Series (June 7-9), as well as a number of fan favorites, including the NHRA Division 7 Drag Races, presented by Korbel (July 17-21), MotoAmerica’s CycleGear Championship of Sonoma (Aug. 10-11) and the CSRG Charity Challenge (Oct. 4-6). Make the Future California Featuring Shell Eco-Marathon Americas (April 3-6) returns for the second consecutive year.