Colton Prieto continued to pick up the pace for the Petaluma High School wrestling team last weekend, taking first place at 162 pounds in the Bankston Invitational at Albany High School.
Prieto led a Petaluma team that finished third out of 48 teams.
Nick Tave also had an outstanding tournament for the Trojans, winning at 108 pounds. Dylan Baltazar was 2-2 in the same weight class.
Connor Pedersen was second at 154 pounds, while Jacob Bettencourt and Daxton Hoyga were each 2-2 in the same weight class.
Collin Ferrero at 115 pounds and Lukas Bettencourt at 140 pounds both finished sixth.
Tony Vitali was 2-2 at 172 pounds, Jack Santos 2-1 at 184 pounds and Charlie Winter 1-2 at 122 pounds.
With just four wrestlers scoring, Petaluma’s girls finished 22nd out of 40 teams in the Lady Jaguar Classic at Jesse Bethel High School.
Logan Pomi led Petaluma with a fifth-place finish at 131 pounds, while Shalynn Baker was 1-2 in the same weight class.
Ameila Grevin was 2-2 at 102 pounds and Kim Larsen 1-2 at 121 pounds. Carla Malanado also competed for Petaluma.