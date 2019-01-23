The Casa Grande boys soccer team lost two tough games last week against Napa and Vintage, the top two teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Napa prevailed over the Gauchos, 3-1.

Kevin Gonzalez scored the Casa goal.

Vintage handled Casa, 4-1, with Marco Aguilar scoring the Casa goal.

The Casa Grande junior varsity also lost to both Napa teams, with Napa blanking the Gaucho JVs, 5-0.

Vintage’s junior varsity prevailed over Casa, 4-1, with the Casa goal coming from Luiz Lopez.