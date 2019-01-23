s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Mustang boys continue to surge, girls lose

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | January 23, 2019, 9:29AM
| Updated 16 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

St. Vincent continued its surge in boys’ basketball with a convincing 61-44 win over rival Rincon Valley Christian in front of a big crowd in Santa Rosa on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs reeled off their third consecutive victory in dominant style after running away to a big 37-14 advantage at halftime.

Four St. Vincent starters finished in double figures led by sophomore center Tyler Pease who rimmed 13 points and pulled down five rebounds. Rory Morgan, Miguel Bunting and AJ Fetter all chipped in with 11 points each as coach Scott Himes cleared his bench in both halves.

“There is no doubt about it, we are playing much better now,” said a pleased Himes after the game. Following a rematch with Calistoga on Friday to open the second round of play in the North Central League IV, the Mustangs can point to a big rematch with Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa next Tuesday. Victories in those contests contests would knot St. St. Vincent and the Coyotes for the top spot in the league race.

Fetter, who has earned more playing time lately, rang up eight points in the first half, including a 3-pointer that hung on the front lip of the basket before falling to help the Mustangs quickly run away from the young Eagles. St. Vincent led, 22-5, after the first period, and were never headed.

Morgan and Pease combined with 9 rebounds to control the glass for the Mustangs who had many of their shots drop from inside the painted area. Morgan went from coast to coast on two occasions, but came up short on a dunk attempt in the opening minutes of the game. Three of his shots that did go in were from distance.

Rincon Valley Christian (8-12) put a lineup that included a freshman and two sophomores on the floor, and had no response for the quick-attacking Mustangs.

Liam Wittenburg, the only senior starter, had a solid night with 16 points to lead all scorers.

RVC has no junior varsity squad this season. The game was a non-league affair with both reams scheduled to return to league play on Friday night. St. Vincent improved to 7-13 overall.

SV girls fall

School record holder Caroline Chambers rattled in 33 points as Rincon Valley Christian led from start to finish to defeat St. Vincent, 55-45, in a close non-league contest.

The 6-foot senior had no match among the smaller Lady Mustang defenders as she worked for good position underneath, and her baskets came in bunches. Headed for Division III play in Tennessee next season, Chambers forced three Lady Mustangs to foul out of the contest even though St. Vincent hung around to make it interesting.

Julia Murphy, Sully Henry and Alex Saisi all went to the bench on fouls before Chambers left the game with a minute and a half remaining. The only St. Vincent player to come close to her size was Alex Ditizio, but she was forced to give too much ground and leave her feet on block attempts as Chambers continued to riddle the nets.

Ditizio had a strong game on the offensive end for the Lady Mustangs with 19 points, including three shots from outside the arc. It was Ditizio who kept the Mustangs in the hunt on the offensive end of the floor..

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma A-Frame farmhouse on the market for $960,000
Petaluma Women’s March stresses inclusiveness
27 things readers said Sonoma County is missing
Honors already rolling in for ASU sophomore
T-Girls snap losing streak with non-league win

St. Vincent coach Shannon Carroll was disappointed with her team’s defense, but had to admit that the Mustangs played well enough to keep the game within reach. “Trust me, we have talked about leaving our feet and reaching,” she said. “Admittedly though, we were tough out there when Sully (Henry) was in the game. She breaks free and manages to score against bigger girls in the paint.”

Three of the Defending NCS Division VI champion Lady Eagles stand over 6-feet tall. RVC is again a heavy favorite to reclaim the North Coast Section crown this season.

Ditizio led the way with 19 points, followed by Henry who tossed in 11 for St. Vincent. Henry also pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Lady Mustangs (10-9) will battle Sonoma Academy for first place in the North Central League IV next Tuesday.

Top scorer Alex Saisi had a rugged night, going 0-9 in the first three periods, but battled back to score all five of her points in the late going before fouling out on a touch call.

Last week

Both the St. Vincent boys and girls found net with frequency last week, sweeping Roseland Collegiate Prep.

The girls hit right from the start and didn’t stop on their way to a 60-17 win. The Lady Mustangs scored in double digits in every period, starting with 17 points in the first quarter and finishing with a 14-point final round.

Eight Mustangs scored, led by a trio in double digits. Saisi scored 15, Henry 14 and Alex Ditizio 10.

Henry pulled down 10 rebounds, while Sophia Licata made six steals and dished off three assists.

The Mustang boys also romped, defeating the Roseland varsity, 61-37.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma A-Frame farmhouse on the market for $960,000
Honors already rolling in for ASU sophomore
Petaluma Women’s March stresses inclusiveness
What’s happening in Petaluma schools
Xyxyyxyyxyy xyyxyx yx
27 things readers said Sonoma County is missing
Petaluma’s bathtub art project elicits strong emotions
Hundreds take to the streets in Sonoma County as part of the third annual Women’s March events