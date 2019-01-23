St. Vincent continued its surge in boys’ basketball with a convincing 61-44 win over rival Rincon Valley Christian in front of a big crowd in Santa Rosa on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs reeled off their third consecutive victory in dominant style after running away to a big 37-14 advantage at halftime.

Four St. Vincent starters finished in double figures led by sophomore center Tyler Pease who rimmed 13 points and pulled down five rebounds. Rory Morgan, Miguel Bunting and AJ Fetter all chipped in with 11 points each as coach Scott Himes cleared his bench in both halves.

“There is no doubt about it, we are playing much better now,” said a pleased Himes after the game. Following a rematch with Calistoga on Friday to open the second round of play in the North Central League IV, the Mustangs can point to a big rematch with Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa next Tuesday. Victories in those contests contests would knot St. St. Vincent and the Coyotes for the top spot in the league race.

Fetter, who has earned more playing time lately, rang up eight points in the first half, including a 3-pointer that hung on the front lip of the basket before falling to help the Mustangs quickly run away from the young Eagles. St. Vincent led, 22-5, after the first period, and were never headed.

Morgan and Pease combined with 9 rebounds to control the glass for the Mustangs who had many of their shots drop from inside the painted area. Morgan went from coast to coast on two occasions, but came up short on a dunk attempt in the opening minutes of the game. Three of his shots that did go in were from distance.

Rincon Valley Christian (8-12) put a lineup that included a freshman and two sophomores on the floor, and had no response for the quick-attacking Mustangs.

Liam Wittenburg, the only senior starter, had a solid night with 16 points to lead all scorers.

RVC has no junior varsity squad this season. The game was a non-league affair with both reams scheduled to return to league play on Friday night. St. Vincent improved to 7-13 overall.

SV girls fall

School record holder Caroline Chambers rattled in 33 points as Rincon Valley Christian led from start to finish to defeat St. Vincent, 55-45, in a close non-league contest.

The 6-foot senior had no match among the smaller Lady Mustang defenders as she worked for good position underneath, and her baskets came in bunches. Headed for Division III play in Tennessee next season, Chambers forced three Lady Mustangs to foul out of the contest even though St. Vincent hung around to make it interesting.

Julia Murphy, Sully Henry and Alex Saisi all went to the bench on fouls before Chambers left the game with a minute and a half remaining. The only St. Vincent player to come close to her size was Alex Ditizio, but she was forced to give too much ground and leave her feet on block attempts as Chambers continued to riddle the nets.

Ditizio had a strong game on the offensive end for the Lady Mustangs with 19 points, including three shots from outside the arc. It was Ditizio who kept the Mustangs in the hunt on the offensive end of the floor..