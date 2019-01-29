Every time Casa Grande and Petaluma meet in a sporting event it is a big deal, but this week’s battles are for more than pride, although that remains the most important motivating factor, more important than playoff positions or even league championships.

But all those factors come into play this week.

A quick look back at winter Vine Valley Athletic League sports shows Petaluma schools dominating in wrestling and girls soccer, challenging in girls basketball and holding our own in boys basketball and boys soccer.

The really good news is that, so far, everyone has made safe journeys over hill (Highway 12) and dale (Highway 37). The traffic is bad, but traffic is bad making the often frustrating journey between Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools.

Much of the VVAL sports world is centered in Petaluma this week where the league girls soccer championship will likely be decided and Casa and Petaluma will grapple for the upper hand in wrestling.

Casa Grande has a chance for the league girls basketball title.

On the boys side, Casa and Petaluma basketball teams are hanging within seeing distance of a playoff berth, with much depending on their game.

By the time you read this, all the winter rivalry games will have been played, but the memories will remain with the participants perhaps forever.

Whether it is for a league championship, a playoff berth or just a mark in the win column, it is Casa Grande vs. Petaluma, and it is important.

As many Casa vs. Petaluma matches in all kinds of sports as I have witnessed over the years, I can’t explain how much the rivalry means to the participants. I don’t know. I haven’t been there.

I can sense the fans excitement, I can feel the energy surrounding the field or filling the gym. I cannot fully understand what it means to the players. I haven’t been there.

I truly don’t care which teams win this week. I win no matter which teams win.

By now, the results are in, the decisions have been rendered. Winners are still be floating on the exuberance of victory. Losers will still be disbelieving that they gave their all and still walked away in despair.

I can’t describe either feeling, because I wasn’t on the court, on the mat or on the pitch. I will watch what happens, or as much of what happens as I can get to. I will enjoy the competition, the fun and the emotion, but only the players will feel the experience.

I remember (truth in journalism — I had to look it up) a quote from Teddy Roosevelt often recited by former Petaluma High School football coach Tony Kehl:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”