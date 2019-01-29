Elece Hempel has been added to the Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities Board of Trustees.

Hempel, a 26-year Petaluma resident, is the long-time Executive Director of Petaluma People Services Center. PPSC is dedicated to improving the social and economic health of the community by providing programs that strengthen the dignity and self-sufficiency of individuals.

Hempel also holds several other community leadership roles, including president of the Petaluma Health Care District’s Board and member of the Board of Directors for the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce.

In 2012, Hempel was honored by the North Bay Leadership Council with the “We’re All in this Together, Community Building Award.” She was named 2014 California Woman of the Year by Assemblyman Marc Levine from 10th California Assembly District. State Sen. Lois Wolk, 3rd District representative, also named Hempel California Woman of the Year in 2015. Hempel received the North Bay Business Journal Nonprofit Leadership Award in 2016.

“I am so pleased that Elece will be joining our board. I look forward to her sharing her years of experience with us as we move into this new year,” said Cheri Plattner, Director of SCC.

Hempel joins the existing 18-member SCC board as the raceway celebrates 50 years of racing during the 2019 season. SCC, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, has distributed more than $6.4 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001. The board meets annually to distribute grants to Sonoma County youth groups and supports the charity by volunteering at events throughout the year.

“The work SCC does to support youth throughout the region is so important, and I am honored and thrilled to be a new trustee,” said Hempel.