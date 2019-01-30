St. Vincent High School junior Gio Antonini has been chosen to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State football team.
The 6-foot, 2-inch, 245-pound junior was named to the Small School second team offensive unit as an offensive lineman.
Antonini was the dominating player on a St. Vincent team that finished 6-5 and made the North Coast Section playoffs during a rebuilding year under new coach Trent Herzog.
On offense, he led the St. Vincent running game, flipping from side-to-side on the line depending on where the ball carrier was headed. He was also a wall in pass blocking. The Mustang co-Most Valuable Player, he could as easily been honored for his defensive play.
Herzog called Antonini, “One of the best football players I’ve ever coached.”
He said Antonini was, “The toughest, biggest hitter and most respected player on the team.”
The junior recorded 92 tackles, 23.5 tackles for losses, seven sacks and six forced fumbles.
Antonini is the first St. Vincent player named to a Cal-Hi football team since Sean Keaney in 2007, although the Mustangs have had several athletes placed on Cal-Hi All-State Small Scjhools teams in baseball and softball since.
Antonini’s sister, Haley, was a Small Schools second team selection in softball in 2017.