The Casa Grande High School girls wrestling team concluded its tournament season with a strong effort in the third annual Goddess of the Vine wrestling tournament at Windsor High School.
Lillian McCoy, in her final tuneup prior to the North Coast Section Championships, not only took first play in the 235-pound class, but was also chosen the Heavyweight Most Valuable Player.
Teammate Arora Vieira was second at 150 pounds.
Freshman Mykaela Oberman was seventh at 189 pounds and sophomore Skyler Finley sixth at 143 pounds.
McCoy will go into the NCS tournament to be held Feb. 15-16 at Albany High School, ranked No. 8 in the country in her weight class.