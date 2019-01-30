It is appropriate that a senior project planned by a trio of Casa Grande High School seniors be held in the school gymnasium.
The project — organized by Alex Campbell, Josh Garcia and Alex Johnson — is a three-on-three basketball tournament.
Proceeds from the event will be to complete the dedication of the gym to Casa basketball coaching legend Ed Iacopi.
The gym was named for the long-time coach in 2007 after his passing the year before. While a sign inside the gym notes that it is the Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium, there is nothing indicating the name on the outside of the building. Proceeds from the senior project will go toward putting appropriate signage on the outside of the building.
Iacopi was one of the original teachers at Casa Grande. He coached varsity basketball from 1977 to 1992. His Gaucho teams won four Sonoma County League championships and a North Coast Section championship. His teams won 274 games, making him th third-most winning varsity basketball coach ever in the Redwood Empire.
The tournament will be held Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium. There will be separate classes for fifth-sixth-grade and seventh-eighth-grade teams. Each team can consist of three to five players.
Entry fee is $15 per player.
To enter or for more information, email Campbellalex31@yahoo.com or call Campbell at 766-4980.