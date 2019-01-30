Alameda roared back from a slow start to begin the third period with 14 unanswered points, and hold on to turn back Casa Grande, 48-43, in an emotionally packed non-league girls basketball game at Ed Iacopi gym on Saturday.

The two intense post-season bound clubs left everything on the floor in the physically draining contest that ended in a scuffle and two ejections. It was a sour ending for both North Coast Section Division II teams listed in the top tier of the Max Preps girls’ basketball ratings.

There were numerous battles for loose balls, but one of the last led to physical combat between two aggressive girls as they rolled on the floor near the Hornet basket. A third player jumped on the back of Lady Gaucho Sophia Gardea and the battle was on.

It might have been worse with Alameda fans headed quickly toward the scene of the altercation, but cooler heads along the sidelines prevailed. Double technical fouls were handed out and two girls ejected. Under CIF rules, both players must sit out the next game on the schedule.

Casa Grande led for the entire first half by forcing Hornet turnovers in the back court, and the Gauchos got some early clutch shooting by junior wing player Emma Reese. Reese drained three shots from behind the arc, and the Lady Gauchos led, 24-19.

After an extended halftime talk in the Hornet dressing room, Alameda came out smoking behind junior 6-foot center Lexie Givens. Givens rattled in 11 points in the third stanza, including a 3-point dagger in the final minute. The Hornets turned things around at 39-31 before the Gauchos were able to stop the bleeding.

“They came out playing at a different level,” said Casa coach Dan Sack. “We called two quick time outs, but that didn’t help much.”

The play of Givens didn’t surprise Sack. “They run everything through her,” he noted before the game. “She can score inside and she also has a good outside touch.”

The Gauchos outscored Alameda down the stretch, getting clutch baskets by Trinity Merwin, Jenefer Loyo and freshman Cassie Llaverias. The basket by Loyo was a twisting individual effort on the inside.

The basket that turned the game around came from left-handed guard Cierra Copperwood. She connected on a clutch two point shot from the left side of the Gaucho match-up zone with less than two minutes remaining, and the Gauchos would never recover.

Casa Grande then turned the ball over and the Hornets used their excess number of unused fouls to run out the clock.

Givens had 24 points to lead all scorers, going 9 for 10 from the charity stripe.

Merwin finished with 13 points for the Gauchos, now 14-8 on the season, mostly on acrobatic drives. Reese added nine points and Llaverias eight. Center Sam Dedrickson turned in another solid contest with 10 rebounds in spite of a hand injury that briefly sidelined her in the first half.

“It was just a case of two teams playing with passion, and it got out of hand,” said Sack. “The officials might have intervened on some of those jump ball situations a bit earlier.

Alameda improved to 13-8 overall.